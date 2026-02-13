Feature film 'Shatak' slips in 100 Years of RSS, releasing in theatres this February

Marking a monumental century of nation building and selfless service, feature film "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is officially slated for theatrical release across the country on February 19, 2026. This cinematic journey delves into the 100 years of the evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the innumerable people who sacrificed their lives for the welfare and cultural integrity of India. The film offers a glimmer of hope to give authentic look on the main values of the organisation, internal discipline and it's role in the socio-political make-up of the country since it was founded in 1925.

The film is brought to life by a dedicated team of visionary creators committed to narrate this historic story to the masses with an unmatched craftsmanship studded with Indianness. Directed by Aashish Mall and based on a concept ideated by Anil Dhanpat Agarwal, the project features the prowess and involvement of Associate Producer Pavan Sindhi, whose role has been central in bringing this vision to the silver screen. Produced by Vir Kapur under the umbrella of Ada 360 Degree LLP, with Kabir Sadanand as an Associate Producer and Aashish Tiwari as the co-producer, the film shares the collective consciousness of our people that has stood at the forefront of Sangh's mission for a century.

In a great development for the project, the Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Dr Mohan Bhagwat attended a special event for the film at Keshav Kunj, Jhandewalan, from where he officially released two soul-stirring songs of the film, 'Bharat Maa Ke Bacche' and 'Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity'. These tracks are patriotic anthems, which reflect the spirit of the film and the ideology of a Sangh. During the launch Dr Bhagwat ji delivered an address in which he spoke about the untiring journey of the organisation, he touched upon the silent indomitable work which has actually characterised the movement for a hundred years with the indomitable motto of 'Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke'. The makers want the families from different parts of the country to come to theatres on 19th of February to see this chronicle of history. Shatak is made to look like more than a movie, it is a tribute to the millions of volunteers whose service has been a cornerstone of national pride. Through the documentary, sacrifices and dedication of those who lived for the country are documented with the intent of inspiring the next generation with the values of "Nation First."

