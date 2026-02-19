Fern Holidays International honoured as India’s best holiday ownership provider at Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Awards 2026

Fern Holidays International has reached a significant milestone by being awarded “India's Best Holiday Ownership Provider” at the prestigious “Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Summit and Awards 2026”. The award ceremony took place at the historic “Bharat Mandapam” in New Delhi and featured some of the most prestigious brands, business leaders, and innovators from across India.

The award was presented by “Brilliance Research”, a well-respected name in the helping individuals and businesses recognize excellence, innovation and trust across many fields. The award provides official recognition of Fern Holidays International’s continued reputation as a trustworthy, customer service-focused holiday ownership service provider in the highly competitive travel and hospitality environment in India.

Esteemed Trust and Excellence Award

As the Winner of the Best Holiday Ownership Company in India, the Trust and Excellence Award has now been created to recognise what Fern Holidays International has done to create the most outstanding holidays possible for all people. This company has created a niche for itself in the market by being open and honest and by focusing on providing a holiday experience tailored to the customer.

Fern Holidays International has been providing excellent holiday experiences through the development of holiday ownership programs and luxury properties, along with complete customer service. The award recognises Fern Holidays' commitment to high-quality service and building trust with the growing customer base.

Honouring Excellence: The Bharat Gaurav Summit and Awards

The Bharat Gaurav Summit and Awards recognize the great work and credible performance of businesses operating in India. Through this summit and awards ceremony, organisations are recognised for their industry performance and excellence, as well as their commitment to high-quality standards and effective business practices. The participation of several of India’s most prominent citizens, including Mr. Manoj Tiwari (BJP leader, MP) and Ms. Sangeeta Bijlani (celebrity actress; one of the award recipients), along with many other VIPs and award recipients, enhances the prestige associated of this summit/awards event. Fern Holidays International's receipt of an award from this event for its achievement is indicative of its significant place and impact in the vacation ownership industry.

A Milestone That Inspires Future Growth

This award is a milestone in Fern Holidays International’s journey and a sign of the trust customers have placed in the brand. This award also inspires Fern Holidays International to work even harder in order to improve its services and provide more to its customers. Fern Holidays International is committed to providing its clients with the best holiday ownership experiences possible while maintaining transparency, professionalism, and client confidence. A significant milestone in the history of Fern Holidays International has been achieved with the Bharat Gaurav Business Excellence Awards 2026, which awarded India's Best Holiday Ownership Provider.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)