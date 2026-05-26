Film Master Media Distribution LLC and Fantawild Animation strengthen international entertainment ties at Cannes

At the Cannes market, Film Master LLC made their position better and stronger as the number one company for regional film distribution in the Middle East. They had a strategic meeting with Dragon, International Distribution head of Fantawild Animation Inc.

Film Master Media Distribution LLC is spearheaded by CEO Gaganpreet Singh. They are one of the leading film distribution company in the UAE and in the Middle East. They have played a huge role in bringing global cinema to regional audiences. The company is also a huge distributor of Latin American films in the Middle East. The company also handles distribution of many Hollywood and Bollywood movies in the Middle East region.

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Film Master LLC is continuing to play a vital role in making theatrical reach bigger and wider for major productions while promoting quality cinema experiences in the region. The company's impact has resulted in making Dubai's presence better as an important center for international film business.

During the meeting, Fantawild Animation announced their new animated feature, " Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, it is the latest title from the successful Boonie Bears franchise. In the meeting they talked about the distributions of the film. Strategic media collaboration was also a topic of discussion.

The meeting also addressed the growing interest of international films in Middle East region. Audiences are now engaging with the animated and family-oriented content. The Middle East is becoming a hub for international films with time. Experts at the Cannes have noted how collaborations between international content creators and regional distribution companies are helping studios to understand local audiences better and their taste. The discussions between Film Master LLC and Fantawild Animation is seen as an important point in cross-border collaboration trend and what it has to offer for the future.

Both of the companies have expressed their interest for future collaborations and they are intending to build a long-term relationship. The goal is to improve the reach of animated entertainment and premium family content.

Film Master LLC is committed to bring more quality world-class cinema to Middle East. They are already a leading name in film distribution and they want to remain in that position for a longer time.