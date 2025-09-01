Flashoot Created More Than 1,000-Creator Network In 30 days, Benefiting Unemployed Youth In India

The sell of translating short-form videos for content creation platform makes Flashoot the fastest-scaling platform. Within a month, the platform had added over 1,000 new creators, reaching a milestone for building the fastest creator network ever. This gave a greater outreach to unemployed youngsters all over India, particularly those from Tier 2 and 3 cities. More than 80% of these content producers are either students, freelancers, or unemployed and potential youngsters. They possess the skills and creativity for content creation through their smartphones. Now, with Flashoot certification, they are able to shoot, edit, and professionally remit reels within 10 minutes.

“We are onboarding more than just creators; livelihoods are also onboarded here,” says Voleti Karthik, Founder and CEO of Flashoot. “We want to channel these passionate youths into being paid professionals. Once they are trained, inculcated with a pertinent mindset, and gain access to mobile tools, they begin to make a life for themselves as micro-entrepreneurs.”

In other words, Flashoot has been considered the Uber-for-Reels, wherein the company books on-demand creators certified on iPhone for branding, events, restaurants, clinics, weddings, and a whole lot more. Creators receive up to 70% of what they book. “Great talent has been sighted in small towns which just needs a platform. Flashoot is filling that void with structure, speed, and scale. And this is perhaps when a new content workforce emerges from India,” said Manikanta Bukka, Co-Founder and Expansion Director.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shreyak Singh, CTO and Co-Founder, further expounded on the matter, "Our tech offers speed, quality control, and a seamless experience of booking with clients and the creators. In this creator-first mobile platform, creators have the chance to earn and grow even if they are remote."

Training followed by certification is supplied to every Flashoot-commissioned creator after the creator goes through a demo shoot evaluation with instant editing modules, all preceding activation on the platform. The company aims at a creator base of 10,000 plus in the years to come. Putting behind 70,000 reels delivered; 1,000 plus bookings per month; and a constantly growing client list, Flashoot is set to change the way the world creates content-faster, inexpensive, and youth-powered!

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)