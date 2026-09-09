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Flexi cap funds: bringing flexibility to your investment game

You can invest in a Flexi Cap Fund through a lump sum, investing an amount at one time or a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), where a fixed amount is invested regularly. 

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Flexi cap funds: bringing flexibility to your investment game

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