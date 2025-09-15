Flights First: How FlightsMojo Made Complex Itineraries And Affordable Air Travel Its Mission

Travelling is not just about conducting a tour, but it's a suitcase full of memories, experiencing new adventures and making new friends around the world. However, for many travel-enthusiastic Indians, it is just a dream because booking flights once felt devastating, with overpriced fares, minimal selection, and a lack of proper guidance to make travelling easier. An Indian entrepreneur, Harsh Khemani designed a brilliant idea and founded FlightsMojo in 2015. And has the objective to change that. Set up as a flight-first online travel agency (OTA), the company has evolved into a trusted brand that serves millions of passengers across India, the USA, Canada, and the UAE in today's travel market.

Strong Roots In India

FlightsMojo began its operations in North America, but India has evolved as the company’s most central core market. Through access from major metropolitan cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, as well as secondary airports in Patna, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, the company has connected the dots in flight booking, offering access to affordable and dependable flight booking services all across India.

Throughout the years, business professionals, families, students, and quick flyers have trusted FlightsMojo for its honest, simple pricing and dependable service. Prioritising India enabled the company to build a strong competitive edge and stronger customer loyalty than any other company in the travel niche.

Expanding Horizons

Overseas, FlightsMojo has often expanded its global recognition.

North America & Mexico

United States, Canada, Mexico - Offering low-cost domestic and international flights.

Europe, Middle East & Africa

United Kingdom - Support Indian travelers with major hubs in Europe.

Asia-Pacific

Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam - Helping several travelers across South Asia and Southeast Asia with budget-friendly fares and an effortless booking process.

This growth is the reason for the company’s long-term vision to become an honest global OTA, connecting travelers smoothly overseas.

Flights First & Complex Itineraries

On the other hand, many online travel agencies focus on holiday packages and hotels, whereas the company only prioritises flights. This speciality gave unique mastery in balancing complex travel plans.

Flightsmojo makes it suitable to manage even complex travel, from cross-city gateways to international fares that stretch across many countries. This understanding has made the business the perfect option for tourists searching for affordability, dependability, and flexibility.

Building Trust Through Global Standards

Trust is the core feature of growth. The company backs every booking with globally recognized approval and security standards:

ARC certification in the USA and IATA certification in India (and other countries) to demonstrate adherence to international travel regulations.

PCI DSS certificate and payment security audited at the top level

24/7 client service, covering multiple hours and time zones of operations.

Optional Travel Insurance and Trip Shield that includes refundable bookings, traveller shield and many more.

In addition to these, strong transparency practices, the company has earned a phenomenal 4.4+ Google reviews rating, which further validates the reliability of their millions of global customers.

Smarter Travel Innovations

Innovation and technology go hand in hand with the travel business, and FlightsMojo continues to invest in advanced technology, distinguishing its business from others. The platform is optimized for bookings from a mobile device and supports real-time updates to pricing and other information. Payments are secure and are integrated with a large number of top-tier world-class providers. This means that customers will always receive the best deals available.

The Road Ahead

Since its inception, FlightsMojo has expanded from India to the USA, Canada, the UAE, and the UK. In each of these regions, the company has steadily received recognition by keeping the customer-first approach at its core.

Regarding company plans, Mr. Harsh Khemani’s Vision,

“Our work really boils down to removing pain points from travelling and making it dependable and affordable. The company has expansion plans, which means that global travellers will be at our service, be it for a domestic flight or for a world tour, in every country in the world.”

FlightsMojo continues to position itself as India’s trusted brand to global travel: Serving low-cost fares, seamless service, and the expertise to make even the most complex travel plans simple.

