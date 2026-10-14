The paper also illustrates how the approach could be extended from leased trailers to chassis at a larger operating scale. Using an illustrative annual volume of 1.5 million container moves, an average rental duration of five days per move, and a lease rate of $30 per day, it estimates annual chassis leasing expenditure of approximately $225 million. This figure is an estimate of leasing exposure, not a measured saving. Applying the event-day model to actual chassis events could separate used, in-use, and unused days and make the portion of that expenditure associated with idle capacity visible for further review. The paper does not quantify how much of the estimated expenditure could ultimately be saved; any savings would depend on actual utilization, contracts, operational decisions, and the organization's cost-allocation policy.