A monthly invoice for a leased trailer is sent as a single number. It shows what is owed to the supplier, but not necessarily which freight orders used the trailer, when it was located at a customer’s site, or how much paid-for capacity did not support transportation. This discrepancy can make leased-equipment costs difficult to understand and control. The operational question is not simply what the company paid, but what happened during each day covered by the lease.
Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika, a SAP Transportation Management and Event Management specialist, addresses this problem in his sole-authored paper, “Leased Trailer Milestone Tracking for Cost Allocation in SAP Transportation Management,” published in the International Journal of Science and Research in August 2026. The paper presents an event-day allocation model linking trailer pickup and return events, freight-order status, agreement validity, and service-order creation. “Every leased day was one of three things. It was working for you, it was waiting on you, or it was sitting idle. If you cannot tell those three apart, you cannot manage any of them.”
The model’s central idea is that each chargeable day should be explainable. A leased asset may be contracted and invoiced monthly, but its operational use occurs day by day. Ajay’s approach therefore makes the day the unit of accountability.
Why Leased Equipment Became a Blind Spot
Transportation systems are generally organized around freight orders, shipments, and execution events. Lease charges, however, often arrive through a separate monthly billing cycle. That disconnect creates several common reconciliation approaches.
Some organizations reconstruct pickup, usage, and return dates through spreadsheets. Others post the entire monthly lease as a blended charge. Another approach distributes the lease across freight orders using factors such as weight, volume, distance, or shipment count. Each method can distribute a cost, but may make it difficult to distinguish productive equipment use from unused capacity.
The underlying problem is not necessarily a lack of effort. It is the absence of a consistent rule that answers a basic question: What happened on each day for which the company paid?
Three States, One Rule
Ajay’s methodology assigns every chargeable leased-equipment day one of three statuses. “Used” means an executed freight order and qualifying trailer-usage interval support the day. “In use” means pickup has been recorded and the freight order remains open or in execution, without a qualifying return or completion event closing the interval. “Unused” means no qualifying usage interval supports the chargeable day.
The model applies a precedence rule so a day is classified as used before in use, and in use before unused. It then applies a conservation rule: used days, in-use days, and unused days must reconcile to the total chargeable days. The same calendar day cannot be counted more than once across overlapping freight orders.
That creates a practical control. A missing pickup event, incorrect return date, or duplicated operational record can surface as a reconciliation discrepancy rather than remain hidden inside a monthly allocation. “The point is not to bill more. It is that an idle day you can see is a decision you can make. You can renegotiate the lease, reposition the asset, or return it. An idle day you cannot see is simply a cost that remains difficult to manage.”
Making Unused Capacity Visible
The paper tests the model against a representative April 2026 dataset covering three leased trailers, each with 30 chargeable days. The 90 trailer-days reconciled to 35 used days, seven in-use days, and 48 unused days. At an illustrative daily rate of $10, the total was $900: $420 in used and in-use capacity and $480 in unused capacity. The model recorded zero duplicate trailer-day assignments. These are representative test results, not a claim about an industry-wide utilization rate or guaranteed savings.
The paper also describes validation across 80 business scenarios, including overlapping freight orders, corrected timestamps, late return events, canceled orders, agreement changes, financial reconciliation, authorization, and exception handling. This test coverage evaluates whether the rules behave consistently under defined conditions; it is not a statistical study of production utilization or financial savings.
The paper also illustrates how the approach could be extended from leased trailers to chassis at a larger operating scale. Using an illustrative annual volume of 1.5 million container moves, an average rental duration of five days per move, and a lease rate of $30 per day, it estimates annual chassis leasing expenditure of approximately $225 million. This figure is an estimate of leasing exposure, not a measured saving. Applying the event-day model to actual chassis events could separate used, in-use, and unused days and make the portion of that expenditure associated with idle capacity visible for further review. The paper does not quantify how much of the estimated expenditure could ultimately be saved; any savings would depend on actual utilization, contracts, operational decisions, and the organization's cost-allocation policy.
That distinction matters because unused capacity can otherwise become embedded within the cost of active freight orders. A company may lease a trailer or chassis for a fixed monthly amount while using it for only part of that period. The remaining days still represent a financial commitment, but without day-level classification they can remain buried inside a blended lease expense.
Public evidence shows why utilization discipline matters. In an April 2025 investigation, the U.S. International Trade Commission reported that chassis utilization had decreased in 2023 and 2024 and cited importers who said shorter dwell times meant customers required fewer rental days. The Commission did not establish a universal annual lease-exposure figure, so the financial effect should be measured from actual contracts and utilization rather than represented by a single industry-wide dollar amount.
The difference is between cost allocation and cost accountability. Allocation asks where the monthly cost should be distributed. Accountability asks what happened on every day for which the company paid. Ajay’s methodology is designed around the second question.
Connecting Transportation Events to Financial Accountability
A central contribution of Ajay’s approach is the traceability it creates between operational activity and financial settlement. Rather than treating the lease invoice as an isolated financial record, the model connects the operational event to the freight order, leased asset, chargeable day, agreement, and settlement record.
Transportation event → freight order → leased asset → chargeable day → lease agreement → service order and settlement
Each link provides evidence for the next. The proposed SAP Transportation Management design uses standard freight orders, events, agreements, charge calculation, and settlement as its foundation, with a dedicated trailer-day allocation layer and controls for duplicate prevention and reconciliation. The paper identifies the custom monthly report as the orchestration point for classifying days and preparing service-order creation.
For finance, this can support a more defensible reconciliation between supplier invoices and operational records. For procurement, day-level utilization can inform lease-renewal decisions, fleet requirements, and opportunities to reduce underused capacity. For transportation operations, the same information can help show where equipment remains assigned and where execution events may be missing or inconsistent.
The approach is designed as an auditable layer around transportation information the organization already generates, rather than a replacement for existing freight-planning or settlement processes.
Why Ajay’s Work Matters Beyond Trailers
The broader principle may apply beyond trailers. The paper identifies chassis, containers, swap bodies, and specialized equipment as possible extensions where contractual charges accrue over a defined period while operational utilization occurs day by day. Such extensions would require appropriate identifiers, event rules, agreement data, and financial policies for each equipment type.
A monthly invoice tells a company how much it paid. Connecting that invoice to transportation events can help explain what it paid for. Instead of reviewing only a monthly lease amount, stakeholders can examine used days, in-use days, unused days, and the operational evidence supporting each classification.
The paper also acknowledges important limitations. The method depends on accurate trailer identifiers and timely, consistent event timestamps. Missing or late events can affect classification, and actual operational benefits depend on data quality, organizational policy, and downstream invoice-matching practices. The paper calls for future evaluation using larger anonymized production datasets.
As logistics organizations scrutinize transportation spending, leased equipment remains an area where financial and operational visibility can diverge. The questions are straightforward: Who used the asset, on which day, for what transportation activity, and what happened on days when it was not being used?
Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika’s published methodology offers a structured way to answer those questions by turning a recurring equipment expense into a traceable, event-backed measure of asset use. Its demonstrated contribution is the day-level classification and reconciliation model; broader savings or utilization improvements would need to be established through deployment and measurement in operational settings.
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