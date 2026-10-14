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Freight's last cost blind spot is equipment you lease

Idle cost can hide in the gap between monthly lease invoices and daily equipment use. A published SAP Transportation Management methodology by Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika connects trailer milestones to auditable, day-level cost allocation.

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Freight's last cost blind spot is equipment you lease

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