There are businesses that begin with a product idea. Oshea Herbals began with something far more familiar: an observation made over years of watching Indian consumers shop, experiment and return to the ingredients they trusted at home. For Oshea Herbals, the answer was sitting in Indian homes. Papaya was being used on the face. Amla was being applied to hair. Neem leaves were being used for dandruff. Aloe vera had become part of everyday skincare. These were familiar practices, passed down through families long before the language of clean beauty, actives and ingredient-led skincare entered everyday conversations.
Before Oshea
When Jitendra Kumar Kundlia and Dilip Kundlia started Oshea Herbals in Kolkata in 2010, they were already familiar with the personal care business from the other side of the counter. Jitendra had spent around 15 years in the trade of skincare and colour cosmetics. He had built a large super stockist and distribution operation and was handling around 18 brands, including Lotus, Joy and Himalaya. He had also been involved in launching Lotus in the eastern market.
He had therefore spent years seeing the same cycle from close quarters: brands, products, distributors, retailers and, eventually, consumers. He knew what moved through stores. He knew what people asked for. More importantly, he could see what was missing. The gap was surprisingly familiar. Indian consumers already trusted natural ingredients, but many of the remedies remained homemade. The problem with a homemade formula is simple. You know the ingredient. You know the tradition. You rarely know the right formulation, proportion or consistency.
That observation shaped the early thinking behind Oshea Herbals. If consumers were already using papaya, neem, amla and other familiar ingredients, why couldn't these ideas be developed into properly formulated, packaged products that people could pick up from a store and use with confidence?
The First 10 Products
On May 10, 2010, Oshea Herbals entered the market with around 10 SKUs. The first products were built around everyday skincare needs such as cleansing, toning and moisturising. Manufacturing was outsourced at the time. The portfolio was small, but the thinking behind it was clear. Papaya became a facewash. Neem became part of an anti-dandruff shampoo and a facewash. Amla was developed into a shampoo positioned around hair strengthening and growth. The company was essentially taking ingredients people already knew and understood, then building products around the way they were used at home.
That approach stayed with the brand as the portfolio grew. Today, Oshea Herbals has more than 650 SKUs across skincare, haircare, colour cosmetics, bath and body, perfumes and other personal care categories. Skincare remains the company's largest business, contributing around 70% of sales. Haircare, colour cosmetics and bath and body, including perfumes, contribute around 10% each.
Built for Everyday Beauty
The company describes itself as a masstige brand, positioned between mass and premium. The idea is to offer products with a quality proposition strong enough to compete in a crowded beauty market while keeping them accessible to the consumer who is buying skincare as part of an everyday routine. That consumer is often found outside the metros.
Around 90% of Oshea Herbals' sales currently come from general trade and modern trade. The products are present across more than 25,000 counters, supported by over 250 distributors and more than 35 super stockists. Around 40% of the company's sales come from Eastern India, where Kolkata remains its headquarters and one of its strongest markets. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are also important markets for the business.
There is another interesting layer to this retail story. Oshea Herbals has around 1,600 beauty advisors working across different outlets. These are the people who stand close to the consumer at the point of purchase, explain products, answer questions and help shoppers decide what fits their needs. Around 800 are based in the East, about 500 in the West, with the rest spread across North and South India. For a brand that started with distribution and general trade, this physical connection still matters enormously. It also explains why Oshea Herbals took its time moving online.
The Digital Chapter
E-commerce entered the business in 2021, followed by the company's D2C platform in 2022. Today, online contributes around 10% of sales, while offline continues to account for around 90%. Yash Kundlia, who represents the second generation of the family business, sees this changing significantly over the coming years. The company expects online business to grow by around 300% this year and is targeting overall growth of around 40% to 45%. Over the next five years, the growth ambition stands at around 45% to 50% annually. The numbers reflect a business that has already been expanding at a steady pace. Oshea Herbals has grown at around 25% year-on-year over the past three to five years, while the previous financial year recorded approximately 30% growth. The next chapter is therefore about adding digital scale to an offline business that already has considerable reach. Oshea Herbals is present across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, while its international presence extends to Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and Sri Lanka. Africa and Russia are among the markets being explored for further expansion.
650 SKUs for India
India's diversity also keeps the product team on its toes. A skincare requirement in Delhi during winter looks different from one in Kerala. Consumers in the North buy more creams and body lotions during winter. Brightening products have strong relevance in the South. Eastern and Western markets have strong demand for makeup and colour cosmetics. With a portfolio of more than 650 products, the company has built enough breadth to respond to these differences.
Building In-House
The manufacturing story has changed too. What began with third-party manufacturing has gradually moved towards in-house production. Around 95% of Oshea Herbals' products are now manufactured in-house, with manufacturing aligned with GMP, GLP, ISO and FDA requirements. The shift gives the company greater control over formulation, production and quality as the portfolio continues to expand.
A New Brand Face
The brand has also understood the value of having a familiar face in front of the consumer. Chitrangada Singh was associated with Oshea Herbals from 2018 to 2020. In May 2025, the company signed Nushrratt Bharuccha as its brand ambassador for two years, taking the association through 2027. Her role comes at a time when the brand is speaking to consumers across traditional retail, modern trade and digital platforms.
The Road Ahead
Competition has changed considerably since 2010. In general trade, Lotus remains a key competitor, followed by Joy in the masstige segment. The D2C landscape brings brands such as Mamaearth and WOW Skin Science into the competitive set. For Oshea Herbals, the response has been to stay close to the consumer problem it has always tried to solve while widening the number of ways in which consumers can find the brand.
Yash Kundlia's ambition for the next five years is clear as he wants Oshea Herbals to become one of the strongest names in India's herbal skincare industry, with an IPO also forming part of the company's long-term plan. It is a sizeable ambition for a business that began in Kolkata with about 10 products. But the story makes a lot more significance when you trace it back to where it started. The Kundlias had spent years watching Indian consumers use familiar ingredients in familiar ways. Oshea Herbals took those everyday observations and turned them into products, then into a distribution network, then into a much larger beauty business.
The company has changed considerably since 2010. The original consumer insight still sounds remarkably current: people know the ingredients they trust. They want those ingredients in products that fit easily into modern life. Oshea Herbals has spent the last 16 years building a business around that understanding. The next phase will determine how far that Kolkata-originated idea travels & it looks really promising and all-set to travel places for now.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is for information purposes only, Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy and reliability. Always check with your dermatologist before using any new skincare product.)
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