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From a Kolkata distributor's insight to 650+ SKUs: How Oshea Herbals turned an everyday Indian beauty habit into a growing business

On May 10, 2010, Oshea Herbals entered the market with around 10 SKUs and today, Oshea Herbals has more than 650 SKUs across skincare, haircare, colour cosmetics, bath and body, perfumes and other personal care categories. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
From a Kolkata distributor's insight to 650+ SKUs: How Oshea Herbals turned an everyday Indian beauty habit into a growing business

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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