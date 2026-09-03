E-commerce entered the business in 2021, followed by the company's D2C platform in 2022. Today, online contributes around 10% of sales, while offline continues to account for around 90%. Yash Kundlia, who represents the second generation of the family business, sees this changing significantly over the coming years. The company expects online business to grow by around 300% this year and is targeting overall growth of around 40% to 45%. Over the next five years, the growth ambition stands at around 45% to 50% annually. The numbers reflect a business that has already been expanding at a steady pace. Oshea Herbals has grown at around 25% year-on-year over the past three to five years, while the previous financial year recorded approximately 30% growth. The next chapter is therefore about adding digital scale to an offline business that already has considerable reach. Oshea Herbals is present across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, while its international presence extends to Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and Sri Lanka. Africa and Russia are among the markets being explored for further expansion.