From AI policy to classroom: Real challenge is implementation

There is yet another advantage of this strategy. It does not mean that every single government school would be forced to set up an elaborate, expensive AI lab overnight. The path should be simple: Pilot, Learn, Improve, Standardise and Scale. There is no doubt that government schools in India educate an overwhelmingly large proportion of children in the country. Any education in AI would lose its meaning if it is available only to the better-resourced private schools. To make sure that AI education becomes universally accessible, the model must be affordable and practical.