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From AI policy to classroom: Real challenge is implementation

AI literacy will not be universal by just incorporating AI into the curriculum. It will be universal by building the capacity of those delivering that curriculum. 

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
From AI policy to classroom: Real challenge is implementation
Image Credit: Aashish Mittal, Director, Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Research (I AiR)

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