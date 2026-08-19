From AI policy to classroom: Real challenge is implementation

India has taken an important step – AI needs to be included in the school education system. No longer is the debate on whether to introduce AI education among children. The debate today is how to ensure meaningful inclusion of AI in the education system of the Government Schools in the country.
Inclusion of any topic like AI in the curriculum is one part of the story. It is far more difficult to prepare a teacher to use it. A teacher in a government school might have access to technology that is limited, no previous knowledge about AI and a curriculum that is very comprehensive. Thus, while talking about AI in the education system, we cannot just focus on the device, software or laboratory aspect. More important is the teacher who teaches the child.
Every teacher doesn’t need to know everything about AI. Every teacher needs the confidence to use AI in practical terms to prepare lesson plans, quizzes, to explain the concept in a different way, to create additional learning materials or help the child struggling with studies. It is equally important to know that AI is fallible, so it needs verification of facts, protection of data, identification of bias and human judgement.
AI-ready schools will begin with AI-ready teachers
This conviction was affirmed by our experience in Madhya Pradesh where as part of the Learning Enhancement Programme, teacher capacity building exercises have been conducted in all 52 districts for Classes 6-8 and 9-12. Program report at the district level shows training of about 17,449 teachers in both levels.
Education and AI professional Aashish Mittal, Director, Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Research (I-AiR) says that one thing they learnt through this massive scale experience is that AI training becomes effective when it is linked with the job of the teacher. "Teachers were made familiar not just with AI itself but its application as well. This involved AI assisted assessments, development of quizzes and remedial worksheet design and an exercise of classroom adoption lasting four weeks starting from individual to classroom and finally monitoring & evaluation," he shared.The learning could not be simpler. Demonstration may kindle interest but practice helps develop confidence.
Mittal feels that another point which is easily overlooked is that a single training event is never sufficient. What is essential is follow-up in terms of experimentation and mentoring. There is a need to give teachers an opportunity to apply AI tools, commit errors and then discuss the same and adopt AI into teaching practice. At large scale, it would also require district-level coordination, master trainers, digital assets and mechanisms for mentoring.
Therefore, the success of training in AI cannot be measured in terms of how many certifications have been granted. Rather, the important thing to ask is what follows next. Are the teachers using AI? Are they creating AI-enabled teaching materials? Are the classrooms using it? And are the students benefitting from it? These questions could be answered by a simple follow-up procedure over 30-60-90 days. Training is the input but the use in classrooms is the actual outcome.
It needs to be said clearly what is meant by AI education. AI training is not supposed to be a rat-race on imparting the latest knowledge of AI to the children. Tools may keep changing but one thing that will stay relevant is the power of thinking, questioning, problem solving, pattern recognition and critical evaluation of information. In the case of younger children, then, AI learning can start through mathematics and science classes which would lay the foundations for logical reasoning and problem-solving skills. At the middle-school level, proper AI learning can be started.
There is yet another advantage of this strategy. It does not mean that every single government school would be forced to set up an elaborate, expensive AI lab overnight. The path should be simple: Pilot, Learn, Improve, Standardise and Scale. There is no doubt that government schools in India educate an overwhelmingly large proportion of children in the country. Any education in AI would lose its meaning if it is available only to the better-resourced private schools. To make sure that AI education becomes universally accessible, the model must be affordable and practical.
"Our experience in Madhya Pradesh has taught us that teacher capacity building on a large scale can be done. But we have also learnt that this is just the first step to something much bigger and more important – transformation occurs when the teacher goes back to the classroom and puts into practice what has been learned through training," he said.
The future success of AI education will not be decided solely based on how many schools incorporate AI into their curriculum. It will be decided by how well that curriculum is being delivered to the teacher and in turn to the students. AI literacy will not be universal by just incorporating AI into the curriculum. It will be universal by building the capacity of those delivering that curriculum.
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