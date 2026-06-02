From canvas to Cannes: How Mayuri Mittal turned a childhood dream into reality

Journalist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, social activist and artist Mayuri Mittal has made what many would consider to be impossible happen – bringing his childhood dream to life on one of the world's biggest stages, the Cannes Film Festival.

Long before learning what Cannes Film Festival is, Mayuri would come up with a very common image in her imagination of young girls walking confidently down a big red carpet. To honor her name, she would have the girl's skirt in a peacock's color scheme and style, which was known in her time as “Mayuri”. It was just a dream, a fantasy, a child's dream, written down at the time.

When she faced one of her most difficult times years later, Mayuri created artwork as a means of healing and self discovery. She wanted to express all those feelings somehow, so she painted what she wanted to paint, but on a much bigger scale than originally planned: her childhood vision. What began as an artistic expression soon became the inspiration for something much bigger.

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Inspired by that painting, Mayuri founded “Miss & Mrs. Red Carpet Crown of India,” a unique beauty pageant that challenged conventional standards of beauty and promoted inclusivity and women’s empowerment. The platform welcomed women from all walks of life, including doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, models, actresses, acid attack survivors, vitiligo survivors, and women with physical disabilities.

The pageant quickly gained recognition for its powerful message and social impact. Within a short span of time, it received widespread appreciation, earned prestigious accolades, and was showcased at Delhi Times Fashion Week. Through the platform, Mayuri created opportunities for women who had often been overlooked by the fashion and beauty industries, proving that confidence and courage are the true definitions of beauty.

Her efforts brought her national and international recognition, along with numerous awards for entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment. However, the most extraordinary chapter of her journey was yet to come.

In 2026, Mayuri Mittal received an invitation to the Cannes Film Festival. What made the moment even more remarkable was that she chose to wear an outfit inspired by the very painting that had changed her life. The design featured elements from her childhood artwork, transforming a lifelong dream into a living reality.

As she stood among international celebrities, artists, filmmakers, and distinguished guests from around the world, Mayuri experienced a surreal moment. The image she had once imagined as a child had come full circle. The red carpet she had painted years ago was now beneath her feet.

For Mayuri, Cannes was more than a glamorous destination—it was proof that dreams, no matter how distant they may seem, can become reality when combined with passion, perseverance, and purpose.

Her journey from a childhood sketchbook to the iconic Cannes red carpet serves as a powerful reminder that imagination has the ability to shape destiny. Through art, empowerment, and unwavering determination, Mayuri Mittal transformed a dream into a movement and a vision into history.

Today, her story continues to inspire countless individuals to believe in themselves, embrace their uniqueness, and never stop pursuing their dreams.

To know more, visit www.redcarpetcrownofindia.com and follow https://www.instagram.com/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)