/From classroom to construction site: How REVA University is redefining engineering education

Medicine figured something out a long time ago. You can't train a doctor purely through textbooks. At some point, students have to walk into hospitals, watch real procedures unfold, and grapple with problems that no exam has ever prepared them for.
Engineering education hasn't always been as honest about that gap, but REVA University is trying to close it.
The Centre of Excellence in Digital Construction Technology, or CoEDCT, is the vehicle.
Built in collaboration with DivyaSree Developers, a sister concern with the REVA ecosystem and backed by academic partnerships with IISc, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, it's an attempt to make engineering education feel less like preparation for the real world and more like the real world itself.
Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, put it plainly: "Education becomes meaningful when students can apply knowledge to real-world situations. Through the Centre of Excellence and our collaboration with DivyaSree, students gain exposure to industry practices while they are still learning.
This integration of academia and practical experience is helping us create engineers who are competent, confident, and future-ready."
What DivyaSree brings to the table is scope. The company operates across multiple geographies, running commercial space, residential developments, IT parks, and large-scale construction environments.
Students don't observe these projects from a distance, but they visit active sites, talk to working professionals, and watch how structural execution, project coordination, and design decisions happen in real time. It's embedded into the curriculum, not bolted on afterward as an optimal internship.
Anusha, a student from the School of Civil Engineering, described what that actually felt like: "Through the Centre of Excellence, I got to understand construction practically. I had studied concepts like pillars and structural systems in theory, but seeing them at actual project sites helped me truly understand how they work. It gave me hands-on exposure and made learning far more meaningful."
That's what the actual point is. Conventional internships tend to be short, passive, and easy to forget. The CoEDCT model keeps students in contact with live industry environments across their entire academic journey, not just during a placement window.
The idea is that repeated, meaningful exposure builds something that a semester of lectures simply can't: professional instinct.
Industry also comes into the classroom. Experts from DivyaSree and related sectors run lecture series and practical sessions on topics ranging from smart spaces and sustainability to project management and commercial infrastructure.
Students hear about real challenges from people navigating them daily. The context changes how theory lands.
One of the bigger technical projects underway is the development of BIM, Building Information Management System. BIM pulls together multiple dimensions of infrastructure development into a single digital platform, reshaping how buildings get designed, tracked, and managed across their lifecycle.
At REVA, it's not siloed within one department. Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Architecture are all working with DivyaSree on BIM integration, which reflects something important: modern engineering doesn't actually divide neatly into departments.
Sustainability is woven into the research, too. Prof. Nanjunda Rao, a civil engineering researcher at IISc Bengaluru, is leading the development of CSEB; Compressed Stabilised Earth Blocks- with REVA as the pilot site. The prototype is live on campus.
If it scales, it could become a meaningful contribution to eco-friendly construction practice.
Students working on that project aren't studying alternative materials in theory; rather, they are watching the science happen.
Then, there's 3D concrete printing. REVA has committed over Rs. 1 crore to this initiative already, and the ambition is substantial: once the prototype is operational, the university plans to construct actual 3D-printed structures on campus.
Students, faculty, researchers, and lab teams are all being trained on the technology together.
The University is also developing its own in-house concrete mic formula, with dedicated funding for the experimentation and testing phases.
Students will be part of that process from the start, not observing it from outside.
Architecture students are being trained in Rhino and Grasshopper, computational design tools that connect complex geometric thinking directly to fabrication systems and concrete printing workflows.
The university is also beginning to explore how generative AI can support design training, helping students think about structures that adapt, evolve, and respond to constraints intelligently.
A digital design library is in development to support ongoing research and experimentation.
Mechanical Engineering students aren't left out. They're contributing to additive and subtractive manufacturing work, including advanced 3D printing systems and taking on real responsibilities around machine maintenance, troubleshooting, and optimisation.
Faculty mentors and DivyaSree's technical experts work alongside them. It's hands-on from early on, which matters, because confidence with industrial machinery isn't something you can absorb from a diagram.
The CoEs are also running consultancy projects and structural analysis work. Students engage with real building evaluations, peer reviews, and professional engineering assessments carried out by independent experts.
It's the engineering equivalent of what medical students do when they interact with patients, learning through the actual problem, not a simulation of it.
None of this is symbolic. That's worth saying clearly. Centres of Excellence at other institutions sometimes exist more as branding than practice.
What REVA is building here is an integrated ecosystem: academia, industry, research, and hands-on work all pulling in the same direction.
The goal isn't to produce graduates who can explain engineering. It's to produce engineers who've already started doing it.
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