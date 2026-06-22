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From classroom to construction site: How REVA University is redefining engineering education

REVA University bridges classroom learning with industry experience through live projects, BIM, 3D printing, sustainability research, and practical training.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
From classroom to construction site: How REVA University is redefining engineering education

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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