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Corporate experience to education leadership: How Prof. Dr. Suraj Sharma is shaping management education

For Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma, the evolution of management education is ultimately about making learning more relevant to the world students are preparing to enter. The classroom remains an important starting point, but students also need opportunities to engage with industry, understand emerging technologies, develop professional skills and learn from real-world experiences.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Corporate experience to education leadership: How Prof. Dr. Suraj Sharma is shaping management education

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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