/Corporate experience to education leadership: How Prof. Dr. Suraj Sharma is shaping management education

With the ever-changing industry needs, the higher education system is also undergoing a transformation and institutions are increasingly emphasizing employability, leadership development and hands-on experience. Prof Dr Suraj Sharma, an educationist, entrepreneur and academic leader from Pune has worked since then to meet these changing needs by launching Management education initiatives and institution building.
Dr. Suraj Sharma has over 21 years of experience in the corporate and academic realm across various domains such as sales, marketing and business development and organisational management. He has worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Infocomm Ltd. and has now turned into the education sector and founded the Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM), Pune in 2014.
Dr. Suraj Sharma is the present Chairman of RIIM Pune where focus is laid with a combination of management education and industry exposure, mentorship and skills development. The learning approach adopted by the institute is PGDM CXO level interaction, corporate exposure, industry mentorship, international exposure, entrepreneurship activities and skill-based learning.
The focus reflects the general trend in management education—especially PGDM oriented programmes and PGDM SAP enabled learning—which deals with the need to supplement academic learning with practical skills. Institutions are looking to bolster skills in addition to the traditional classroom learning, such as communication, problem solving, adaptability, technology awareness and leadership.
From Corporate Experience to Academic Leadership
Holding a Dual MBA, a PhD, and a master’s degree in International Marketing from Pune University, while pursuing Post-Doctoral studies at Texas University, USA, and an LLB (Bachelor of Laws) from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), his academic background reflects a multidisciplinary approach to management and education. His transition from the corporate sector to education was driven in part by his understanding of the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations. His subsequent work has focused on creating educational programmes that expose students to industry practices while developing managerial and leadership capabilities.
That experience has also influenced his perspective on what management education should achieve today. For Dr. Sharma, the role of a management institution is not limited to delivering a curriculum. It is also about creating an environment where students can understand how concepts learned in the classroom translate into professional situations.
From MBA Degrees to Employability: What Should Management Education Really Prepare Students For?
The question of employability has become increasingly important as students and employers look beyond academic qualifications. An MBA or PGDM can provide students with a structured understanding of business, management and organisational functions, but the transition from education to employment requires a wider set of capabilities.
Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma believes management education needs to prepare students for this transition by giving them opportunities to develop practical skills alongside academic knowledge. In his view, communication, problem-solving, adaptability, leadership, teamwork and technology awareness are increasingly important components of professional development. Students need to be able to understand a business problem, evaluate possible approaches and communicate their thinking effectively.
This is where practical exposure can play an important role. Industry interactions, internships, live projects, mentorship and corporate exposure can give students a better understanding of workplace expectations and decision-making processes. The objective, therefore, is not simply to produce graduates with a management qualification, but to help young professionals develop the ability to learn, adapt and contribute in changing organisational environments.
The MBA Is Changing: Why Management Education Must Move Beyond the Classroom?
The nature of business itself is changing. Artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability, changing consumer behaviour and emerging business models are influencing how organisations operate and how managers make decisions. These developments are also changing the expectations from management education.
Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma believes that classroom learning continues to provide an important foundation, but it needs to be complemented by exposure to the world outside the classroom. Interactions with senior professionals, corporate visits, mentorship programmes, entrepreneurship activities and exposure to emerging technologies can provide students with a broader understanding of management.
For students, this approach can also help connect theory with practice. Concepts discussed in subjects such as marketing, finance, operations, human resources or strategy become more meaningful when students can see how they are applied in actual organisations.
The changing role of technology is another area that management institutions cannot ignore. Managers entering the workforce today are likely to work alongside digital systems, data-driven decision-making and AI-enabled tools. Understanding these developments does not necessarily mean becoming a technology specialist; rather, management graduates need to understand how technology can influence business models, customers, employees and organisational decisions. For Dr. Sharma, this broader approach represents an important direction for management education—one that combines academic foundations with industry exposure, emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and personal development.
Building an Industry-Oriented Learning Ecosystem
Under Dr. Suraj Sharma’s leadership, RIIM Pune has sought to integrate academic learning with industry interaction. The institution’s initiatives include interactions with senior corporate professionals, mentorship programmes, corporate exposure and entrepreneurship-related activities. The objective is to help students understand workplace expectations before entering the professional environment. Such an approach also creates opportunities for students to develop skills that extend beyond conventional classroom learning.
Dr. Suraj Sharma’s role at RIIM Pune also extends into mentoring. His stated approach places emphasis on combining professional knowledge with values, discipline, confidence and social responsibility. This reflects a wider understanding of management education, where professional development is increasingly connected with personal development. A manager’s responsibilities extend beyond achieving business targets; they also involve working with people, making decisions and responding responsibly to changing circumstances.
Expanding the Education Ecosystem
Dr. Suraj Sharma’s education initiatives have also extended beyond management education. He founded RIIM Academy for UPSC and MPSC, with the objective of supporting aspirants preparing for competitive examinations and careers in public administration. While RIIM focuses on management education, entrepreneurship and corporate leadership, RIIM Academy addresses another segment of India’s talent ecosystem by preparing students aspiring to enter public service. As reflected in his professional journey, more than 10,000 students have graduated from RIIM Pune and RIIM Academy. These alumni now form a network across sectors including management, entrepreneurship and other professional fields.
Research and Emerging Areas
Alongside institutional leadership, Dr. Suraj Sharma’s academic interests include digital marketing, consumer behaviour, entrepreneurship, sustainability, artificial intelligence and emerging business trends. His academic contributions include research publications, books, book chapters, conference presentations and research innovations, along with multiple research patents, according to his professional profile.
The focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital transformation reflects the changing environment in which management institutions operate. As businesses adopt new technologies and business models, management education is also being required to adapt its curriculum and learning methods. This is one reason the discussion around management education is moving beyond the traditional question of which degree a student should pursue. Increasingly, the conversation is also about what students should be able to do after completing that degree.
Education as a Broader Development Objective
Dr. Suraj Sharma’s work has increasingly centred on the role of education in developing employable professionals, entrepreneurs and future leaders. His approach combines formal education with industry interaction, mentorship and exposure to contemporary business practices.
His work also includes participation in social initiatives and engagement with NGOs and organisations involved in youth empowerment, inclusive growth and community development. His contribution to the education sector has received recognition through awards including the Iconic Punekar Award, Shiksha Bharti Award, Times Education Icons 2024, Times Power Brand Award 2024, Bharat Leadership Award 2021 and Lokmat Education Award 2022, among others.
Looking Ahead
India’s expanding higher education and skills ecosystem is placing greater emphasis on industry readiness, entrepreneurship, technology and leadership. Against this backdrop, education leaders are increasingly expected to build institutions that connect academic learning with changing professional requirements.
For Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma, the evolution of management education is ultimately about making learning more relevant to the world students are preparing to enter. The classroom remains an important starting point, but students also need opportunities to engage with industry, understand emerging technologies, develop professional skills and learn from real-world experiences.
His work through RIIM Pune, RIIM Academy, research and industry engagement represents an approach centred on developing these capabilities among students. His career trajectory—from corporate roles to academic leadership and institution building—also reflects the growing intersection between industry experience and education entrepreneurship.
For Dr. Sharma, the larger objective remains focused on developing professionals who can contribute to organisations and society. Through management education, competitive-examination preparation, mentorship and industry exposure, his initiatives continue to focus on creating opportunities for young people as they prepare for India’s changing professional landscape.
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