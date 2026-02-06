From experience to adaptability: Staying relevant as AI reshapes work

AI is rapidly reshaping how work gets done, and professionals who are not leaning into AI are risking shorter careers. This is especially true formid-level and senior professionals who have been shaped by a pre-AI way of working. As organisations accelerate AI adoption, resistance to AI is no longer a viable strategy.

The final episode of ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’, created in collaboration with Zee Media, discusses how AI-powered workplaces are giving rise to new expectations, especially for experienced professionals. Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, highlight how professionals must rethink learning, mindset, and leadership to remain relevant in an AI-enabled workplace.

Experience alone is no longer enough

What helped professionals succeed before AI will not necessarily help them in the long run. While experience still matters, it is no longer sufficient because roles and skills are constantly evolving. Thus, as Anand explains in the episode, learnability is becoming a core skill. She defines it as the ability to “create space in the flow of work to learn, apply new tools, and stay curious.” For mid-level and senior professionals, relevance increasingly depends on how quickly they can update skills, apply learning to new contexts, and demonstrate adaptability – not just depth of past experience.

Unlearn, relearn, repeat

Reinvention is no longer episodic; it is continuous. As Jain puts it, “We have to unlearn, learn, and relearn. We can’t live our lives on what we learned yesterday, that won’t work anymore.” As skills and ways of working evolve faster, reinvention becomes unavoidable for experienced professionals. Anand says, “AI is about newer jobs, not fewer jobs,” emphasising why openness to change is critical for staying relevant. Crucially, reinvention is also a leadership responsibility: senior professionals shape team norms, influence learning culture, and signal whether adaptation and learning are encouraged across the organisation.

An AI-first mindset unlocks high-value leadership

As Jain explains, being AI-first is about treating AI as a ‘buddy’ – using it to reduce cognitive load so professionals can focus on creativity, communication, and leadership. This is especially relevant for senior professionals, whose value increasingly lies in judgment, mentoring, problem-solving, and strategic thinking.

That said, AI-first leadership is not about technical mastery alone. It is about using AI to elevate human strengths — helping experienced professionals lead with greater clarity, purpose, and influence. In an AI-enabled workplace, growth will come to those who never stop learning, stay open to change, and use technology to amplify, not replace, what they do best.

