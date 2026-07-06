Timely intervention is one of the strongest factors related to a patient's overall survival rate; Patients and families are not necessarily aware of the warning signs of breathing difficulty (shortness of breath), changes in responsiveness, persistent infection, and sudden-onset weakness and therefore, often, take a long time to seek medical attention. The Critical Care Team would emphasize that early recognition of critical illness, followed by an urgent admission to the ICU, dramatically improves the outcome of the patient's remain in the ICU and reduces the long-term impact from their illness.