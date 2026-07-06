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From ICU to the son’s wedding mandap: Shree Giriraj hospital's critical care success story

Shree Giriraj Hospital's ICU team saved a Stage IV breast cancer patient with severe pneumonia, enabling her to attend her son's wedding.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
From ICU to the son’s wedding mandap: Shree Giriraj hospital's critical care success story

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