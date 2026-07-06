A 52-year-old woman with Stage IV breast cancer was transported to the Emergency Department at Shree Giriraj Hospital with severe pneumonia and acute respiratory distress. She was unresponsive with the oxygen saturation level dropped to 78%, and at risk of impending respiratory failure. Her cancer was advanced and immune system was already significantly impaired. The significant lung involvement necessitated immediate and focused interventions.
Members of the Critical Care team, including Dr. Mayank Thakker, Dr.Vishal Sadatia, Dr.Devang Ambaliya, and Dr. Prem Lakhani worked together quickly; she was placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), intubated, placed on mechanical ventilatory support, with extensive, hourly monitoring, infection control measures, respiratory management, and nutritional support functioning concurrently.
The family quietly shared their hope during this time that her son was soon to be married and wanted his mother with him to provide her blessing.
This hope became the mission statement of the team. Using evidence-based protocols, along with continuous clinical oversight, the patient’s infection was controlled and respiratory function was steadily improving. Stabilization of oxygen levels, decline in inflammatory markers, and resuming organ homeostasis followed. The patient was successfully weaned, discharged stable and after approximately 25 days of long-term and rehabilitation treatment.
The mother of the groom attended the wedding in person and lovingly tended to her son, instead of watching the marriage from the comfort of her computer.
The renewal of compassion shown by Shree Giriraj Hospital's philosophy of Nimit Navjivan indicates that they view their patients as being given a new life opportunity.
A Critical Need for Highly Specialized Care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
Today, modern critical care goes far beyond the use of ventilators; It includes advanced monitoring tools and organ-supporting therapy, as well as implementing infection control management. In addition, patients receive multidisciplinary treatment through their nursing team throughout the 24-hour cycle.
Shree Giriraj Hospital has an extensive Critical Care Department that manages patients who are critically ill from multiple organ-system failures. They perform well in: severe pneumonia, septic shock, multiple organ-system failure, respiratory failure, poisoning and neurological emergencies, post-operative complications, trauma and cardiac emergencies, and also care for patients recovering from surgery.
The intensivists work together with Superspecialists within the hospital in the fields of cardiology, oncology, oncosurgery, neurology, neurosurgery, gastrosurgery, orthopedics, nephrology, gastroenterology, and pulmonology to coordinate patient management on a 24-7 basis.
Timely intervention is one of the strongest factors related to a patient's overall survival rate; Patients and families are not necessarily aware of the warning signs of breathing difficulty (shortness of breath), changes in responsiveness, persistent infection, and sudden-onset weakness and therefore, often, take a long time to seek medical attention. The Critical Care Team would emphasize that early recognition of critical illness, followed by an urgent admission to the ICU, dramatically improves the outcome of the patient's remain in the ICU and reduces the long-term impact from their illness.
With the amount of escalated infections, respiratory illnesses, and serious medical emergencies, it is essential to have access to highly trained intensivists (critical care physicians) and expert level critical care resources.
Because of the fact that even with many circumstances stacked against you, the right training, advanced equipment and compassion can make a difference in the outcome of individuals and families lives in Rajkot and Saurashtra, Shree Giriraj Hospital continues to be there for those that need help when they need it most.
About Shree Giriraj Hospital
Shree Giriraj Hospital is one of the foremost (preeminent) providers of multi-super speciality medical care in Saurashtra region, offering complete care in the areas of Critical Care, Cardiology, CVTS, Neuro & Spine Surgery, Gastroenterology, Gastrosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, Oncology, Oncosurgery, Orthopaedics, Emergency Medicine, Bariatric Surgery and other advanced specialties. Shree Giriraj Hospital has an unparalleled commitment to providing high quality healthcare through experienced consultants (staff) and cutting-edge technology, all while employing a patient-centered (customer-focused) approach to maximise the healthcare experience of their patients.
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