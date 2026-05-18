From indulgence to ritual --India is finally learning to love its own coffee

In the form of the shiny espresso machines of luxurious hotel cafes to the Moka pot now reaching out to Tier 2 cities, there is an undercurrent of change happening within India's coffee scene, and Abhinav Mathur – the person behind equipping its cafes, training its baristas, and creating its home-brewing scene – reveals the true nature of the change and why the most important coffee of all in India might just be the one you brew for yourself.

There is an unusual sort of morning experience that is becoming more and more prevalent within Indian households. The kettle remains, chai continues to flow, but now in parallel, there is a whirring of a grinder, the drip of a pour-over, or the hum of an espresso machine. There has been a silent shift in the way that coffee is viewed in the nation that drinks nothing but tea. Here's the evidence: India's café sector added more than 600 new establishments within a year.

Abhinav Mathur has a unique perspective. As the CEO and MD of Kaapi Machines, a company that has advised on the setup of coffee operations in some of India’s best-known hospitality names, and as the founder of Something’s Brewing, an online portal that has brought together a community of more than 30,000 coffee lovers, he has experienced first-hand how coffee is enjoyed both professionally and personally. He has watched the same evolution take place in both a five-star hotel lobby and a newcomer’s kitchen in Pune. Therefore, his assessment of the future direction of coffee consumption in India is more nuanced than most others’.

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From Indulgence to Ritual

Asking Mathur what has changed in the way Indians see their relationship with coffee would get him right on the spot. According to Mathur, it has not been a change of taste but of behavior. "What changed here is that coffee is no longer seen as something to be consumed occasionally, but as something that has come to represent a daily ritual. For young people, it is part of work, social activities, and personal time."

According to Mathur, the younger generations may be responsible for changing habits around coffee, but there is something more profound happening with the beverage. As Mathur explains, coffee as a product can never be described by one flavor because of its variability. Coffee may taste differently when growing in different conditions, when roasted in different ways, and when brewed differently. What was once considered scary now became exciting. "What changed in India is that coffee is no longer just consumed; it is interpreted and recreated."

There are three factors which are converging to make this happen, according to him; exposure, accessibility, and innovations. Indian citizens are traveling more frequently and gaining new experiences with coffee in foreign countries, bringing back demands which can now be fulfilled by the domestic industry.

What Hotels Look for Today

Via Kaapi Machines, Mathur has collaborated with some of the most diverse groups of India’s hospitality industry; from ITC Hotels, The Oberoi Group, to specialty café brands like Blue Tokai, Subko Coffee, and Araku Coffee, quick service restaurants, corporate offices like JPMorgan Chase and WeWork, and a whole lot more. But the discussion has changed.

"The briefs were very functional 10 years back," recalls Mathur. "What machine would do the job? How much time does it take to service it? These were common questions." Founders and owners today come in with a totally new level of preparation. "Coffee is the soul of the business, and almost everyone who comes in with a concept knows everything about coffee; design, menu, and brand positioning. More than 50% of our sales of specialty coffee machines are custom-made in terms of colours according to the café theme."

It’s more than aesthetic considerations. In a high-footfall environment, consistency is the driving force. There is no room for error at the risk of turning an entire customer experience on its head. Hence, there is a need to automate and standardize procedures, ensuring that the quality remains constant, regardless of location or time. “The operator is now not only looking for a machine but thinking about consistency, efficiency, and scalability across locations. Even minor inconsistencies in flavor and serving time could affect the experience in high footfall environments.”

The Machine Comes Home

Whereas the evolution of the coffee industry's embrace of technology has been a consistent theme in recent years, a less talked about but no less interesting trend has been occurring in the home. Five years ago, brewing café quality coffee at home was not easy, requiring significant skill, significant expense, or most often both. This challenge has been overcome, for the most part, through technology.

With innovations like pressure profiling, temperature management, and weighing technology integrated into one unit to synchronize grinding, in addition to other functionalities common in commercial coffee machines, the above technologies have also become available in a domestic setting for less money than would otherwise be required. These have been made possible through integrating complexity into the machine itself, enabling individuals to manipulate their espresso without being an expert on espresso making. "The real innovation has been the degree of control consumers have taken into their own hands while lowering complexity."

This has brought about a geographical phenomenon which is considered significant by Mathur. The ingredients needed to brew coffee, such as coffee beans and grinders, among others, which had been available only in select cities before, are now easily available at sites such as "Something's Brewing," despite having no physical outlets within the city or rural area.

What's Real, What's Noise

Every technology that is being developed is not necessarily significant to be discussed and Mathur admits this fact very boldly. The basis of his judgment lies in whether it improves consistency, efficiency, or even the user experience at any point. If yes, then it fits. Otherwise, it will amount to nothing but marketing gimmicks, which don't mean much. "Good technology serves the user and the planet; marketing noise doesn't."

When it comes to the hospitality industry, the innovations that matter make one dependent less on skills, automatic milk texture, and automation of extractions. This makes a direct impact on the customer experience and helps generate the loyalty on which hospitality survives. However, the case is a little different when it comes to a home-based user. "It's all about simplicity. Technologies that simplify without sacrificing control work. In café use, reliability and speed trump fancy new features. At home, it's repetition."

The Paradox of the Beans

India cultivates some of the finest coffees on earth. Names like Coorg and Chikmagalur Estates, Araku Valleys - names which have earned fame in specialty coffee circuits across Tokyo and London alike. However, an average Indian consumes just 30 cups of coffee per year, while the global average stands at 200 cups. The beans may go out. The coffee culture does not seem to do the same.

Mathur doesn't think it is possible through technology alone. He emphasizes the importance of sequence here. "Technology would help in making coffee, but that's certainly not the starting point. The beginning will always lie with awareness and innovation; building the culture first followed by scaling the culture through technology. We are talking about the change in mindset here and not necessarily in the technology."

What remains left now, according to Mathur, is to innovate and make coffee part of Indian cuisine, create new infusions with Indian food, make coffee native to Indians, not imported. The café chain is doing its part of the job. Content and community, both are doing their bit too. And technology will only reinforce their efforts.

Two Movements, One Story

The café movement and the home brewing movement are both on the rise, and Mathur believes that these two are not distinct movements but are, in fact, interconnected. He feels that cafés today are serving as discovery hubs; they introduce customers to formats, flavors, and attributes that continue to follow them home. “If a customer has a good café experience, he will experiment at home. And if someone brews at home, there is a chance he will go to a café next. They grow together, and thus the category grows.”

"What is coming out of this interdependence is much more than a trend in the marketplace. Coffee in India is now beginning to be liberated from its location. It is no longer something that can take place only in a certain place like the restaurant in South India, the vending machine at work, the café in the mall. It has begun to weave itself into the fabric of our lives. Coffee is no longer restricted to a place. Coffee is weaving itself into the fabric of our lives."

India has always produced superb coffee. The story of Abhinav Mathur reveals, as narrated by consulting machines, mentoring brewers, and reimagined kitchens, that it is only now beginning to truly understand it, one cup at a time.