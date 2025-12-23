From IQ To EQ – How MyIQ.com Makes Intelligence Testing Feel Personal

The way that everyone thinks of intelligence is based on being separated from logic, or context; however, MyIQ.com presents a unique way to think about cognition, emotion and behaviour as a single unit, thus redefining the term “intelligence,” as it now represents something fluid. What if there were a new standard for measuring someone's intelligence and understanding the complexity of how individuals perceive and interact with the world through their cognitive styles?

In the past, the typical means by which people would understand intelligence was through traditional IQ tests. People would complete the test and see the score from that particular test, then use the score to measure their intelligence against a national average or the median score within their age group. Today, however, as workplaces and social situations are becoming increasing complex, so too must our understanding of intelligence be redefined.

Unlike normal IQ tests that take hours to complete and require several written answers for each question, the new MyIQ Test takes only 25 questions to determine your types of cognition. Each question in the MyIQ test assesses multiple layers of cognitive ability; it assesses how you think, respond to situations and interact with others. The MyIQ Test is not a long, detailed test — it is quick, easy, and fun!

Additionally, unlike most traditional IQ tests where the results of the test are given to the person as an overall score of the individual, MyIQ.com uses interpretive language to deliver the individual's results to the individual in the form of a cognitive-style narrative. This method of delivering results can help to diffuse the intensity of the traditional way that results from these tests were delivered to individuals after being evaluated. This makes it possible for adults who may have not seen an intelligence test in many years to evaluate their cognitive style, without feeling as though they are being "evaluated." It feels like being reflected.

The main difference comes next. While users receive only one overall IQ score when doing IQ tests, with Cognical tests, users receive their Cognical Cognitive Profile - which includes measures of such things as Abstraction Capacity, Attention Resilience, and Adaptive Reasoning. Many users find these measurements to be more meaningful and therefore more valuable than an overall "number." In fact, these cognitive profiles enable users to understand their thought processes, which changes the emphasis on Intelligence Testing from Judgment to Exploration.

From IQ test to personal cognitive feedback

The significance of emotional responses to learning styles has not been adequately recognized in IQ testing over time. Low or unclear IQ scores can have significant negative impacts on adults. It is essential to have mechanisms in place that offer interpretative guidelines or benchmarks for measuring intelligence; this does not mean ranking individuals according to their IQ scores, it simply means providing informational feedback for users to use as reflection tools rather than as judgemental measures.

The MyIQ platform allows users to develop their own interpretation of their score based on their contextual circumstances and many other variables associated with the test-taking process, including how they learn best, how mentally intelligent they are (when they are at their peak), and how their cognitive responses change in stressful situations. These factors become major components in providing the final report generated by MyIQ.

I think of this as a form of Cognitive Coaching. MyIQ has a dual purpose; it provides users with quantitative results but it also provides qualitative feedback. The individual will be able to see whether they are logically oriented, whether they over-analyze situations, whether they hesitate to act or accept projects that are new to them, etc. It will become apparent in the way that the individual puts together information through the MyIQ system how they may undermine their cognitive processes. The MyIQ System has the technology to demonstrate to each user what their cognitive strengths are, but also what behaviours may impede their ability to be successful cognitively. All of this will be done without any condescension towards the individual.

As a result, MyIQ is a much more humanised way of assessing individuals who have had challenges with schools or for those individuals who do not feel they have been adequately assessed through traditional academic assessments. MyIQ will not endorse one form of IQ; instead it will endorse the idea of incorporating situational and adaptive intelligence into our understanding of Intelligence as a whole.

Integrating EQ with cognitive precision

MyIQ's innovation is the combination of IQ and EQ (emotional intelligence). After completing the cognitive test they will take the personality and relationship tests, forming a triadic model representing knowledge and how individuals use their knowledge daily.

The MyIQ personality test (90 questions) measures emotional regulation, approach to problem solving, self-perception, and triggers to behaviour. The relationship test (120 questions) assesses people's attachment to other people, methods of communicating, and cycles of emotions within the relationships.

Because of the integration of information, users can look at cross insights on their own; for example, how does impulsivity in solving problems affect their approach to resolving conflicts? How does the way someone attends connect with their emotional volatility? While MyIQ does not directly answer these questions, it provides users with the data to investigate answers themselves.

The combination of all three tests allows for psychological triangulation. This triangulation measures not only an individual's capabilities but also their orientations – the ways they think, feel, and connect. MyIQ is different from other IQ testing services because it treats EQ as a component of the overall cognitive system rather than as an isolated entity.

MyIQ reviews highlight clarity over comparison

MyIQ reviews show that users find value in MyIQ from describing things that were fuzzy in the past through naming them via language - things like cognitive strength that were not rewarded in school such as Nonlinear Reasoning or Resilience Under Pressure.

Unlike many other traditional assessments, where the outcome can create confusion or defensiveness, MyIQ has designed its structure to facilitate a long-term growth relationship with the user’s data. It provides opportunities for retesting over time to allow users to see how their cognitive and emotional traits will change as they age and the context in which they live, work, and play.

Many reviewers indicate that MyIQ.com successfully avoids the common pitfall associated with categorizing people into types and making over-simplified or unrelated conclusions. Rather than defining people into a type, MyIQ provides frameworks through which the user can interpret their results and develop their cognitive/emotional competencies through the use of Brain Games, Video Lessons, and Progress Tracking Tools that support these competencies.

The most exciting aspect of MyIQ is that once the assessment is complete, this is not the end of the MyIQ experience. Users receive Structured Recommendations based on their assessment results directing them to content that supports their Strengths and Challenges and aligning them with the Competencies they developed in their MyIQ knowledge and tools.

Rethinking what intelligence means in 2025

MyIQ represents a larger societal change in how we view intelligence and how we measure it. Once exclusively connected to school and work, intelligence now relates to many more aspects of our lives – including our ability to adapt, communicate, manage emotions, and process information.

Success in today's workplace typically depends less on the speed at which you can think than on your level of awareness, ability to adjust to different conditions, and ability to communicate effectively. My IQ is one of the few evaluation tools that include these attributes as part of their evaluation process.

The MyIQ test does not provide answers to questions about how you can change the way you think; instead, it helps you understand where you fit in the spectrum of thinking and helps you consider how your thinking and living experiences relate to one another. This is especially useful in our modern society where change is constant, and the capacity to reframe your perspective is critical.

In this sense, MyIQ does not compete with traditional evaluation tools; it expands upon them. By using both cognitive and emotional data, MyIQ allows for a more realistic, more individualized, and more adaptable framework for understanding intelligence.

MyIQ.com provides an opportunity for individuals interested in obtaining a clearer and more accurate representation of themselves through a different set of tools. Instead of focusing solely on intelligence, MyIQ.com focuses on how individuals think, which is often overlooked when measuring IQ.