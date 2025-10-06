From Italy To India With Love, Giorgia Andriani Talks All Things Close To Her Heart!

With curiosity mounting amidst her Indian audience about the Indo-Italian Diva, Giorgia, who is trained in Kathak and grounded in European aesthetics, brings a rare blend of discipline and spontaneity with herself. In this conversation, Giorgia offers an insight into her deep connection with animals through Apna Foundation, and the pivotal decision that changed everything: moving and staying in India for good.

1. What motivated you to move to India and pursue a career in the Indian entertainment industry?

A. It's such a long story! I lived in Germany for a bit, then Spain, and finally ended up in London studying film. That's where I started working with Indian productions remotely. I just felt this connection with the people and the whole creative energy. When I finally got to visit India, something just clicked. I was supposed to stay for like a month, but the people here are so warm and the creative scene is just incredible. I thought, "Why would I go back?" This felt like home in a way I'd never experienced before.

2. In today’s digital world, public figures often face false narratives. How do you approach correcting misinformation?

A. Honestly, social media can be wild sometimes! When there's something really wrong being said, I'll address it directly and honestly. But I try not to get sucked into all the drama. I'd rather focus on creating good content and being authentic with my audience. My work speaks for itself, you know? I think building trust through being real and transparent works better than constantly defending yourself against random stuff people make up.

3. You are an ardent animal lover. Tell us about your volunteer work at Apna Foundation.

A. The name says it all. Apna Foundation’s sole purpose is to spread awareness and do more for animals and their welfare. They deserve every bit of love and care and even protection. While I have pledged to provide the shelter with financial help that goes into taking care of rescued animals there, I make sure to take time out from my schedule and personally check on them and to spend quality time at the shelter. There is nothing more healing than the act of taking care of these animals.

4. What would you say to young international artists looking to break into Indian cinema?

A. I’d say come with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Indian cinema is incredibly diverse, not just Bollywood but also regional industries, each with its own flavor and storytelling style. The pace on set can feel different, the scale can be overwhelming at first, and yes, language might seem like a barrier, but creativity speaks its own language. Build relationships, understand the cultural context behind the roles you’re auditioning for, and be ready to adapt your acting style. It’s a challenging but rewarding journey."

5. What were the biggest cultural or professional adjustments you had to make?

A. The biggest one was pace and spontaneity. In Europe, shoots tend to be very structured and planned to the minute, whereas here, there’s this beautiful chaos, plans can change on the spot, and you learn to adapt quickly. Culturally, I had to understand how important relationships and respect for senior artists are on set, it’s more collaborative and family-like. Professionally, I had to get comfortable expressing emotions in ways that are sometimes larger-than-life compared to the more restrained European style I was used to.