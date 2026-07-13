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From living American dream to simplifying it with AI: This McKinney startup is simplifying USCIS paperwork

EazyPetition uses AI to simplify USCIS paperwork, helping immigrants, attorneys, and employers reduce documentation time, errors, costs, and delays.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
From living American dream to simplifying it with AI: This McKinney startup is simplifying USCIS paperwork

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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