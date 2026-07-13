/From living American dream to simplifying it with AI: This McKinney startup is simplifying USCIS paperwork

For decades, living and working in the USA has been a dream of every student, professional and entrepreneurs. While the American dream is full of challenges, the most difficult part is the complex paperwork for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Every step like- F-1 student status, Optional Practical Training (OPT), H-1B employment, employment-based green cards, Adjustment of Status and family-sponsored immigration- involves complex documentation. Applicants and their employers and attorneys spend days to collect and fill data across multiple USCIS forms and often even a minor inconsistency can lead to Requests for Evidence (RFEs), delays and higher legal costs.
In a move to simplify the process, a Texas-based LLC has launched eazyPetition, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform to automate repetitive immigration paperwork and saving time and efforts by the applicants and the legal professionals.
EazyPetition uses AI to extract data from immigration documents and supporting evidence, organises the information, and prepares USCIS petition PDFs after due verification, rather than seeking users to re-enter the data manually for all petitions every time.
The platform supports the offline preparation of the USCIS petitions and has around 200 tutorial videos helping the employers and attorneys to answer and solve their queries regarding the immigration process.
EazyPetition's beneficiary-first pricing model
EazyPetition runs on the 'beneficiary-first' pricing model where individual and family-based petitions preparation is provided at a flat fee of US$30. While the attorneys are provided access to the platform for free so that they can continue focus on legal advice, petition review and client representation. Employers get premium access to support coordination between HR, legal teams and employees.
The evolution of eazyPetition goes back to its founder, Amit Gupta's, own struggles during immigration process. While living in the US, Gupta himself had to face several H-1B amendment filing. Later, after being laid off for raising his voice against discrimination, he prepared 12 separate USCIS petitions —including Change of Status applications, Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) and visitor status petitions—to maintain lawful status while protecting his family's future.
During this process, Gupta realised how a working professional had to waste time and efforts in the paperwork and the administrative challenges.
The process of developing the EazyPetition was itself full of challenges. After a year of research and prototyping, Gupta managed to develop EPML (Evidence Process Markup Language) and completed the platform's core architecture within months.
Te project faced several financial hurdles though its journey. Gupta had to list his McKinney home for sale and then eventually shifting to India, while continuing development of the platform. During this process he was assisted by his team of over 60 engineers and tech professionals.
Gupta has over two decades of work experience across branches like automotive engineering, electronic design automation, financial tech and LegalTech. While answering the queries about the apprehensions that his platform intends to eliminate the role of immigration attorneys, Gupta said that eazyPetition only aims to help them by automating the administrative immigration work so that attorneys can focus on legal strategy and advocacy.
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