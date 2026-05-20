From Maharashtra to Bharat Pavilion at Cannes 2026: Abhijat Marathi OTT showcases Marathi culture globally

The Global Launch of Abhijat Marathi OTT at the Bharat Pavilion was held at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. With its vision of regional language entertainment, devotion, lifestyle, infotainment and AI-led storytelling, Abhijat Marathi brings its regional language content to the world through one of the most coveted film platforms in the world.

A high profile networking dinner followed the launch event and connected the dignitaries, film personalities, creators, cultural representatives with international delegates.

Founder of Abhijat Marathi OTT Kedar Joshi along with various dignitaries were present at the Global Launch of Abhijat Marathi OTT including Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Prajakta Mali, Ankita Walawalkar, Jayanti Waghdhare.

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Ashok Saraf will be leading the team of Abhijat Marathi at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet, along with the noble delegation representing Marathi cinema, culture and digital storytelling in the globe.

The high esteemed guests and personalities will also engage in a special panel discussion on the current importance of Marathi and regional content in the global sphere, cultural impact of regional stories and new opportunities of Indian regional cinema and digital entertainment in the international market.

Abhijat Marathi is not just a Marathi OTT platform — it is envisioned as a complete Marathi entertainment and cultural ecosystem bringing together cinema, devotion, lifestyle, infotainment, and next-generation storytelling under one platform.

The vision for Abhijat Marathi was deeply inspired by the historic moment in 2024 when the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi granted Marathi the prestigious status of a Classical Language. This recognition became a cultural turning point for millions of Marathi-speaking people across the world and ignited a renewed movement towards preserving, celebrating, and globalising Marathi language and storytelling traditions.

The initiative also acknowledges the consistent follow-up and committed efforts of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, whose leadership played an important role in strengthening the movement for Marathi language recognition and cultural prominence.

The current Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has further carried this vision forward with renewed energy and global ambition, encouraging Maharashtra’s cultural and creative industries to expand their international footprint.

A major pillar behind this movement has been the innovative and progressive ecosystem created by Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, whose efforts have actively encouraged the expansion of Marathi language, literature, cinema, digital storytelling, and cultural representation not only across India but globally as well.

The representation of Abhijat Marathi at Cannes Film Festival 2026 stands as one of the important international milestones of this larger cultural vision.Marathi is one of India’s oldest and richest languages, carrying a deep legacy of literature, theatre, spirituality, music, cinema, and folk traditions. With Marathi now recognised as a Classical Language, Abhijat Marathi believes this is the ideal moment to showcase Marathi creativity and cultural identity on prestigious international platforms like Cannes.

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