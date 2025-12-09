From Mumbai Sets to Global Spotlights: Udit Nijhawan’s World Cinema Journey

In an era when Indian cinema is steadily reshaping global conversations about storytelling and image-making, cinematographer and director Udit Nijhawan has emerged as a distinctive voice whose work travels far beyond national borders. From award-winning docu-series to festival-feted documentaries and genre films, his projects now routinely find themselves on prestigious international platforms, marking him out as part of a new generation of Indian technicians with truly worldwide reach.

Nijhawan’s most visible breakthrough for Indian audiences came with Cinema Marte Dum Tak, the Amazon Prime Video docu-series that has become a touchstone for the revival and serious reappraisal of India’s pulp cinema heritage. The series went on to win the Popular Award for Best Nonfiction Original (Series/Special) at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, one of the country’s most high-profile recognitions for digital content, while also securing a nomination for Best Non-Fiction Series at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, underlining both its critical and industry impact. For a cinematographer, being the visual architect across all six episodes of a show that is simultaneously celebrated by mainstream awards and niche industry platforms cements a reputation for reliability, versatility and creative flair in long-form storytelling.

This streaming recognition sits alongside an increasingly weighty résumé in the global documentary space. As camera operator on The Price of Free, Nijhawan contributed to a film that not only won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018—one of the most influential stamps of approval in independent cinema worldwide—but also earned nominations at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards, Turkey’s Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival and the Humanitas Prize, a combination that underscores both artistic excellence and social relevance.

Nijhawan’s trajectory is equally defined by the way his work circulates through international festivals. As cinematographer on Best Eyes, which was the official selection at the 2025 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, an Academy Award-qualifying event with a long record of launching major international voices, further extended the global curvature of his portfolio.

His directorial and cinematographic work on I Will Always Love You has similarly travelled through respected independent circuits. The film’s Best Director win and official selection at the Lee Strasberg Film Festival—a bi-coastal event rooted in one of acting’s most storied traditions and connected to programmes that encourage cross-cultural and artistic exchange—signalled that Nijhawan is not only a trusted image-maker but also a storyteller capable of steering a film from conception to festival-ready execution.

Recent projects deepen this pattern of international visibility in striking ways. Sakhee, a documentary centred on the transgender community in India, earned a Merit Award at the Awareness Film Festival in Los Angeles, placing Nijhawan’s work within a global ecosystem of films that pair cinematic craft with activism and advocacy. In parallel, his film Noor has secured screenings at the 2025 Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIFF) and the 2025 Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival, the long-running genre sidebar of RIFF that caters to international fans of speculative cinema and marks its 43rd anniversary this year. Being programmed in such a specialist environment exposes his imagery to curators and audiences who are both genre-literate and festival-savvy, widening the stylistic range in which his work is seen and evaluated.

These new entries also complement a body of work that already includes festival slots at major documentary events and diaspora-focused platforms that bridge regional storytelling with global arthouse attention. Together, they indicate that Nijhawan’s films are not merely passing through festivals as isolated selections but building a consistent presence across circuits that shape programming decisions for major streaming platforms and theatrical distributors.

One of the more striking through-lines in Nijhawan’s career is his repeated engagement with projects carrying a strong social or representational mandate. As cinematographer on Flagged for the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge—a high-profile competition designed to foreground disability narratives and expand industry access—he helped shape a short that aligns with broader movements for inclusion and authentic representation, in a space closely watched by studios, guilds and press. Similarly, Sakhee’s focus on India’s transgender community, paired with its recognition at a socially oriented festival, demonstrates that his visual practice often works in tandem with stories that push for empathy, visibility and systemic change.

This sensibility extends into the music and independent arts scenes, where his work on the high-energy music video Alpha Absolute for Indian metal band Undying Inc has garnered notable online traction, underscoring his comfort in fast-paced, performance-driven environments that demand technical precision under tight shooting windows. Across such projects, Nijhawan appears increasingly as a cinematographer whose images are not only aesthetically polished but also attuned to the lived realities, subcultures and marginalised voices that contemporary global cinema is being asked to represent.

For readers in India, perhaps the most compelling aspect of Udit Nijhawan’s story is how clearly it illustrates that an Indian cinematographer can occupy a central place in multiple international ecosystems—from Sundance and Emmy-nominated features to American guild awards, Academy-qualifying festivals, and India’s own OTT honours—without diluting cultural specificity.

His projects move fluently between continental America, Europe and South Asia, but again and again they bring with them stories grounded in Indian contexts or made in collaboration with diverse, underrepresented communities.

As Cinema Marte Dum Tak continues to be cited as a benchmark in non-fiction storytelling, as Sakhee and Noor extend his presence in socially engaged and genre festivals, and as earlier titles such as The Price of Free and Best Eyes maintain their influence through ongoing circulation, Nijhawan’s career increasingly reads as a map of how Indian craft can shape the images that define global screens. It is a trajectory that signals not just individual success, but a broader shift in how Indian technicians, and cinematographers in particular, are writing themselves into the visual language of world cinema.