/From rehabilitation to commonwealth podium: SBS University alumni make their mark at Commonwealth Games 2026

The medals every athlete gets are a product of their hard work, sacrifice and perseverance and Yashvir Singh's journey to the Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medal is no exception. The athlete has recovered from a major health injury and treatment and was able to return to the competition. After meticulous rehabbing, he was able to return to sport and compete in the prestigious international event. Yashvir Singh's path back to the podium was considerably demanding; recovering from injury meant rebuilding physical strength, precision and confidence required to compete at an international level again.