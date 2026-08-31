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From rehabilitation to commonwealth podium: SBS University alumni make their mark at Commonwealth Games 2026

Yashvir Singh's path back to the podium was considerably demanding; recovering from injury meant rebuilding physical strength, precision and confidence required to compete at an international level again. 

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
From rehabilitation to commonwealth podium: SBS University alumni make their mark at Commonwealth Games 2026

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