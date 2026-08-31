/From rehabilitation to commonwealth podium: SBS University alumni make their mark at Commonwealth Games 2026

The medals every athlete gets are a product of their hard work, sacrifice and perseverance and Yashvir Singh's journey to the Commonwealth Games 2026 Bronze Medal is no exception. The athlete has recovered from a major health injury and treatment and was able to return to the competition. After meticulous rehabbing, he was able to return to sport and compete in the prestigious international event. Yashvir Singh's path back to the podium was considerably demanding; recovering from injury meant rebuilding physical strength, precision and confidence required to compete at an international level again.
That required process was supported by Dr. Harshvardhan Singh and Dr. Aditi Thakur, both practising physiotherapists and alumni of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU) Dehradun, who guided his recovery in the lead up to the Game
Speaking about his treatment, Yashvir Singh mentioned, "The surgery went well and my treatment was completed successfully. Dr. Harshvardhan Singh and Dr. Aditi Thakur are like God to me. They gave me the confidence that I would be able to throw the javelin again the way I always had. Today I am here because of them."
For Dr. Harshvardhan Singh and Dr. Aditi Thakur, both of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, the association with Yashvir Singh’s recovery is an embodiment of a physiotherapist's ability to contribute to an athlete’s return to his previous level of performance in his sport, having dealt with the challenges thrown his way by the injury. Their contribution also brings attention to the training pathways available to aspiring physiotherapists in Dehradun
SBS University’s School of Physiotherapy & Allied Health is among the options for the best Physiotherapy college in Dehradun, has been part of the university academic offerings for over three decades, with graduates going on to work across hospitals, sports rehabilitation, and clinical practice.
The university continues to expand its footprint; stories like this highlight the broader, often understated role physiotherapy professionals play - Not just in everyday patient care but occasionally in moments that reach the world's biggest sporting stages SBSU extends congratulations to Yashvir Singh on his Commonwealth Bronze and acknowledges the contribution of its alumni, Dr. Harshvardhan Singh and Dr Aditi Thakur, in supporting Yashvir’s recovery back to competitive form.
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