From Rs 1,500 a month to mentoring Rs 2,000 crore in startups: Unstoppable rise of Akhand Swaroop Pandit

In a nation where civil service success is often seen as the pinnacle of achievement, Akhand Swaroop Pandit chose a different path. After cracking the UPSC examination and securing All India Rank 144, he walked away from the promise of a government career and stepped into the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship — armed with nothing but a vision and an unshakeable belief in the power of self-reliance. Today, Mr. Pandit stands at the helm of the Catalyst Group — a diversified business ecosystem spanning EdTech, Fitness, Health, Fintech, Real Estate, and the Food Industry — and has emerged as one of India's most impactful entrepreneurial mentors. With a portfolio of 55+ mentored startups worth over ₹2,000 crore, his story is not merely one of personal success, but of a movement that is changing thousands of lives across the country.

A Journey Born in Adversity

Born into a lower-middle-class family with no financial safety net and no influential connections, Pandit's early years were defined by hardship. His first professional salary was a mere Rs 1,500 per month. Yet rather than accepting this as his ceiling, he treated it as the starting point of a methodical, disciplined ascent. "I had no godfather, no family business, no inherited wealth," says Mr. Pandit. "What I had was the willingness to learn, the courage to fail, and the discipline to keep going. That is the only formula I know — and the one I now teach."

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Armed with an engineering background and later an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Mr. Pandit honed a unique blend of analytical rigour and entrepreneurial instinct. His UPSC success demonstrated his intellectual calibre; his decision to forgo a safe government post demonstrated something rarer — vision and conviction.

Building an Ecosystem, Not Just a Business

The Catalyst Group, Mr. Pandit's flagship enterprise, is today recognised as one of India's fastest-growing entrepreneurial ecosystems. What began as an affordable coaching platform for UPSC and engineering aspirants has evolved into a multi-venture organisation with five distinct startups, each addressing a critical gap in the Indian market.

Key ventures under the Catalyst Group umbrella include:

Catalyst Education — India's leading EdTech platform for UPSC, IES, GATE, and SSC aspirants, offering affordable online and offline coaching to millions of learners. Growfitz — A homegrown health, wellness, and nutrition brand delivering clean, made-in-India products including high-protein foods, herbal powders, and nutritional supplements tailored for Indian lifestyles. Catalyst School of Business (CSB) — An entrepreneurship-first educational institution training the next generation of business leaders in exports, stock markets, digital marketing, and startup incubation.

Sidhvi Retreats & Elysian Villas and Resorts — Premium real estate and hospitality ventures focused on developing luxury villas, serene lifestyle destinations, and curated resort experiences that blend modern comfort with nature-inspired living. "My goal was never to build one big company," Mr. Pandit explains. "It was to build an ecosystem — a family of ventures where each business reinforces the other, and where every entrepreneur, student, and professional who enters our orbit leaves stronger, smarter, and more capable."

Mentorship at Scale: Transforming India's Startup Landscape

Perhaps the most compelling dimension of Mr. Pandit's legacy is his commitment to mentorship. Having personally guided over 55 startups to a combined valuation exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, he has established himself not just as a founder, but as a force multiplier for an entire generation of Indian entrepreneurs. Through the Catalyst School of Business, Mr. Pandit has institutionalised this mentorship — creating structured programmes that go beyond theory to deliver real-world business skills, hands-on startup support, and access to a growing global community of practitioners, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs.

"Success without contribution is incompleteness. Every rupee I earn, every business I build, must open a door for someone who had no door to begin with. That is the standard I hold myself to." — Akhand Swaroop Pandit

ABOUT AKHAND SWAROOP PANDIT

Akhand Swaroop Pandit is a UPSC Topper (AIR 144), IIM Calcutta alumnus, serial entrepreneur, and mentor. He has mentored over 55 startups and is the Founder of Catalyst Group, Growfitz, and Catalyst School of Business, and sidhvi retreats Real estate pvt ltd. collectively valued at over ₹2,000 crore. He is widely regarded as a visionary behind India's fastest-growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

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