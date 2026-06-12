From social media platforms to Bollywood circles: Story of Sagar Kumar aka Sagar Pop’s meteoric rise

In the last few years, social media has completely changed the way public figures are made. It was not long ago when such platforms were meant only for actors, singers and TV stars, however, there has been a significant transformation of late. Not only established celebs, now these platforms have emerged as a strong tool to showcase their talent for content creators as well.

Sagar Kumar, popularly known as Sagar Pop is one of those personalities who has not only managed to boost his presence, but also outpaced the public personalities in terms of popularity on these platforms. Through his short comedy videos relatable to the general public, Sagar Pop is today the most recognisable face coming directly out of social media.

Sagar, who started as a casual social media content creator, has now emerged as a serious player in the game. On Instagram only, he has around 7.3 million followers. His overall followers across social media platforms are nearing 15 million. One of the reasons behind his growing popularity is his quality content, which easily connects with youth and the general public. His fast growing popularity has not gone unnoticed by the film fraternity as well. Sagar's work soon caught attention of industry top shots like Sonu Sood, Remo D'Souza, Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh.

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Sood was so impressed with Sagar's work, that the actor invited Sagar to his home in Mumbai. For a content creator like Sagar, who made his way into the limelight with just a smartphone and his unique content, such acknowledgement from an actor of Sood’s stature was nothing less than a dream. Sagar's meteoric rise has proved one thing, that gone are the days when one needed big investment or a grand launch to make his presence felt in the world of art. Now the game has changed, one just need good content, patience and the rest will be taken care by social media. The game-changers like Sagar are shining example to prove that opportunities are real.