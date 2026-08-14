Sparking innovation and fostering self-reliance, India’s young founders are driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative forward. Meet five exceptional entrepreneurs who exemplify the Startup India movement by building transformative businesses and creating new opportunities.
Aadil Qadri - Founder & CEO, AdilQadri Perfumes
Aadil Qadri is a fast emerging perfume brand that has redefined traditional Indian perfumery. Built around the timeless appeal of attars and contemporary fragrances, the brand combines heritage and quality to create products for young generation. With distinctive fragrances and customer experience as their prime focus areas, Aadil Qadri has developed a presence among fragrance enthusiasts across nation. Its expanding retail footprint and digital-first approach highlights the changing dynamics of India’s consumer market. By combining traditional fragrance mastery with modern branding and accessibility, Aadil Qadri has established itself as an ambitious Indian fragrance brand. Currently, it has 60 stores across India.
Yash Kulshrestha, Founder & CEO, Feedbox
Yash Kulshrestha is the founder and CEO of Feedbox, a digital marketing agency ranked amongst Top-10 in India. His agency has powered growth of 7 unicorns, billion dollar enterprises and several US-listed companies. Feedbox has digitally delivered brand narratives, social media growth and performance for its clients. Yash is also leading the firm into the area of AI content creation. His team builds everything from short-form AI videos to film-level productions with almost all the biggest AI players in India utilising their content services clients.
Sudeesh Shanmughan, Founder & CEO, Kriyora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been passionately pushing for Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Sudeesh Shanmughan is building exactly that, in the form of a game. EpicVerse, pre-launching on August 15, 2026, is India's first Phygital online game based on the Ramayana and Mahabharata. At a time when Indian children grow up on foreign-origin games with no cultural connect; EpicVerse brings our own epics to the smartphone that is deeply Indian. With 23 years of experience in brand-building and retail design across India's top consumer categories, Sudeesh is now pouring in his expertise into making India's greatest stories the world's greatest game.
Dr Mayur Ghule - Founder & CEO, Quantum Synthetic Intelligence
Dr Mayur Ghule is building India's sovereign AI stack (Mumbai & Nagpur). Backed by three patents, his company develops downloadable, CPU-native artificial intelligence (AI) that businesses and governments organisations can own outright and run on their own machines, that too online and offline, with no dependence on foreign clouds. Guided by a "Made in India, 100%" vision, Ghule is turning Atmanirbhar Bharat from policy into working technology.
Dr Saarthak Bakshi – Healthcare Entrepreneur & Investor
Dr Saarthak Bakshi is a healthcare entrepreneur and investor working on combining healthcare, innovation and business. As the driving force behind RISAA IVF, Dr Bakshi is contributing to the evolution of India’s fertility and healthcare business with main focus on building scalable, patient-centric healthcare ventures. Beyond his work in healthcare, Dr Bakshi is also actively exploring and investing in multiple projects and businesses. With a growing portfolio of ventures and investments, Dr Bakshi is part of the new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who are not only building businesses but also backing innovative ideas and emerging opportunities.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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