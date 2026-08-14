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From Startup India to Atmanirbhar Bharat, 5 founders leading India's next growth

India's generation of young entrepreneurs is leading mission Atmanirbhar Bharat with innovation and self-reliance. We bring you the list of five founders who's journey reflect the spirit of Startup India. These founders are building impactful businesses and creating jobs in their respective fields.   

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
From Startup India to Atmanirbhar Bharat, 5 founders leading India's next growth

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