Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been passionately pushing for Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Sudeesh Shanmughan is building exactly that, in the form of a game. EpicVerse, pre-launching on August 15, 2026, is India's first Phygital online game based on the Ramayana and Mahabharata. At a time when Indian children grow up on foreign-origin games with no cultural connect; EpicVerse brings our own epics to the smartphone that is deeply Indian. With 23 years of experience in brand-building and retail design across India's top consumer categories, Sudeesh is now pouring in his expertise into making India's greatest stories the world's greatest game.