Singapore-based fintech and AI firm Go Fintech engaged Shobnom Zarin Chatona in the capacity of Corporate Communications Manager starting January 2025. She was set to tackle the challenge of branding Go Fintech as a pillar of trust in fintech and gaining international visibility for the founder engineers of the company, who shared in the narrative of growth through international territories.

Just within six months of joining Go Fintech, she had started juggling the structuring of communications. Setting the pace alone, she gained media mentions within prominent international media, including Khaleej Times, Gulf News, MSN, Zee News, and Outlook India, running campaigns to announce Go Fintech achieving the US$15 million mark in the Middle East whilst positioning the founders as thought leaders in fintech and AI.

"It is about building trust," said Chatona. "It's never about mere publicity in any given circumstance. One might say that in fintech and AI, credibility becomes the foundation for growth. Regulators, investors, journalists, and the general public should be able to know exactly where a company stands."

Thus came the title: Beyond Traditional PR.

In truth, she went beyond media relations. She focused her corporate communication efforts on highly sensitive topics, situations that call for the company's positioning on AI ethics, and a complementary CSR narrative themed on women's leadership in technology. Her approach embraces strategy and authenticity, with social responsibility at its core, somewhat offended by ever-evolving expectations of global stakeholders.

Expansion Towards Australia

Setting the entry into one of the most dynamic fintech markets, her field visits took her to Sydney and Melbourne. She met with startups, mapped out the innovation ecosystem, and presented detailed reports to the Go Fintech board. Armed with these findings, Go Fintech could undertake a more informed approach to expansion in consideration of the realities of the Australian market and regulatory environment.

"I enjoyed the visits immensely as they afforded me insight into the Australian innovation landscape," she says. "Would help me to tailor the Go Fintech communication plan to a highly competitive and regulated environment."

Transition to APP AI Pty Ltd—A New Era

A sudden change of careers led Chatona into the realm of APP AI Pty Ltd., the hottest AI solution company in Australia. In all honesty, more will was needed for the decision rather than conviction. She needed to contribute to corporate communications into a whole new stratosphere in the fledgling industry because she felt that the future was AI.

"The future is AI, and communications could not have been left behind in such a transformation," she says. "At APP AI, I will be building bridges between convoluted AI innovation and public perception, developing narratives that foster trust and confidence in the technology of tomorrow."

Keeping the company high in her consciousness as a global reference of ethical and trustworthy AI, she will facilitate APP AI's visibility across the Asia Pacific and translate communication ideologies that keep pace with the evolution of AI.

Industry and Corporate Acceptance

Here has been an underacknowledged path for a career. A very eminent fintech analyst called Chatona "a rare professional who unites corporate strategy with public perception."

Her latest observation was that "Her works are a reminder that communication may be as instrumental as technology in foreign expansion."

Recognised for her accomplishments in August 2025 by Go Fintech, her achievements extended to furthering the global reputation of the company as well as laying the groundwork for its Australian entry.

Looking Ahead

Otherwise, this increase in regulation and a greater degree of scrutiny will provide an ambience for corporate communications with strategic emphasis hereupon. A move like that of APP AI Pty Ltd will be the forerunner to an era where communications cease to be just another tool of strategy and storytelling but are instead given the capability to engender public trust in the technologies of tomorrow.

For Chatona, the formula holds: credibility, vision, trust-with the glue of AI and corporate reputation.

July 1, 2025, much honoured in her wake, she left Go Fintech to join APP AI Pty Ltd in Sydney as Corporate Communications Manager. For her, the move was a landmark event and a natural evolution of her career.

Two months into her tenure at APP AI, she was a whirlwind of change, as she redeveloped the spatial communication strategy for the company, put media calendars into place, modernised crisis communication protocols, and set up executive visibility programs.

"APP AI has world-class fintech and AI solutions, but like many fast-growing companies, it needed a stronger public voice," she said. "It is my mission that the company is not just heard but respected in Australia and globally."

The entire approach included executive communication, investor PR, upkeep of media sentiment, and regulatory compliance with Australian standards. She has also designed targeted outreach to financial journalists and industry analysts to boost APP AI's status in Australia's highly competitive fintech market.

The management of APP-AI has publicly acknowledged her assistance. Mr. Aminul Haque, Executive Director of APP AI Pty Ltd, said:

"Shobnom has changed how we communicate with the outside world. In a matter of weeks, she aligned our story to what's expected by regulators, investors, and the media. That kind of expertise in reputation management and narrative construction is priceless now as we grow our presence in Australian fintech."

Chetona wants to work in Australia for the rest of her life:

"In my heart, Australia has always been more than a working ground-it is a land of dreams. Communications, in practice, exist as a bridge from businesses to society; thus, in Australia, the bridge stands for innovation, trust, and values, which is exactly what I work on every day."