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From technology leader to acclaimed sci-fi author: Sudhir R Nambiar's extraordinary literary journey

His writings speak to the connection between his profession and his interests, technology and imagination, science and mythology, the future and the ancient India of the past.

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
From technology leader to acclaimed sci-fi author: Sudhir R Nambiar's extraordinary literary journey

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