After spending more than two decades in the world of technology, Sudhir R. Nambiar has now taken up an unorthodox vocation of writing science fiction and thrillers based on technology, outer space, Indian history, and mythology.
Twenty-seven years in the field of technology might easily have been considered the highlight of the career of Sudhir R. Nambiar. On the contrary, it laid the basis for a totally different venture.
Having spent over 27 years in professional experiences with international organizations like General Electric (GE) and Hewlett Packard (HP Inc./HPE), Nambiar found himself working in the leadership positions of the technology field. A brief sabbatical from his career in order to look after his family duties enabled him to indulge in a long-standing passion of his – reading and story-telling.
Nambiar, who is an avid reader, read books written by Dan Brown, Isaac Asimov, Amish Tripathi, Agatha Christie, Erle Stanley Gardner, and Stephen King during his childhood. The fascination that Nambiar has for space exploration also influenced him.
During his sabbatical, he started to write out his thoughts into manuscripts. The reader that he had was none other than his own son, who like him, enjoyed reading. His support was an important element that led to the publication of Nambiar’s work.
Creating A World Outside Earth
That journey led to the Mission Mars Trilogy – The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher.
From an Indian mission to Mars to a clash which could define the fate of a whole planet, the series is packed full of intrigue and excitement.
The Mangalyaan Protocol puts India right in the middle of a tense competition with world superpowers through a blend of space exploration, technology, and politics. With The Crimson Divide, the story goes far past simply trying to reach Mars, delving into the problems that come with establishing the first human colony on Mars.
It is with The Jezero Cipher that the trilogy hits its widest scope, with a cosmic battle being waged on Mars and an intelligent race underneath its surface putting the protagonist’s struggles from mere survival into saving the whole planet.
However, Nambiar’s story does not end in the future.
The standalone thriller “The Ashtadasa Code” by Sridhar Kalyanraman introduces us to the secrets of ancient India through the fields of cybersecurity, mythology, archaeology and history. In this novel, we follow Maya Rao while she unravels the mystery of her father’s death, along with clues pointing to the Bhagavad Gita and ancient India.
Combined, his writings speak to the connection between his profession and his interests, technology and imagination, science and mythology, the future and the ancient India of the past.
Literary Recognition
The journey of Nambiar from being a technologist to a writer has already brought literary recognition.
He has been awarded the title of “India’s First Sci-Fi Thriller Author,” whereas his book ‘The Mangalyaan Protocol’ has been ranked No.2 on Amazon bestsellers in the category of Sci-Fi books. He has won the “Bharat Excellence Award” by “Bharat Guild.”
Recognition of his literary works has continued to the year 2026. Nambiar was listed among authors featured by The Literature Today in June 2026, featured at BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and listed among the Top Influential Authors in August 2026 by The Literature Today. He is also among India’s Most Influential Authors & Thought Leaders according to Forbes India.
For Nambiar, such achievements come after almost three decades spent in a totally new professional arena. This clearly illustrates that experience from one domain can actually serve as the basis for creating something new in another.
Combining his technical knowledge with his passion for science fiction, outer space, and story-telling, his authorial identity is well-equipped to deal with futuristic world as well as the secrets of ancient India.
Currently, he is residing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, along with his wife and son, creating stories that revolve around technology, human aspiration, science, mythology, and mystery.
His life story is one of reinvention through the transition from software programmer and company leader to world builder who constructs stories that span time from the prehistoric era to Mars.
Readers who enjoy science fiction, thrillers, mythology, and anything that goes beyond the known world will find a rare fusion of futuristic ideas and Indian narratives in the works of Nambiar.
He has his books published at White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store) and Amazon.
About Sudhir R. Nambiar
Sudhir R. Nambiar is an ex-IT employee and a science fiction writer who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He has over 27 years of experience in the field of technology and has been associated professionally with companies like General Electric and Hewlett Packard.
His work includes Mission Mars Trilogy, which consists of three books titled The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide, and The Jezero Cipher and one standalone thriller called The Ashtadasa Code.
Connect with Sudhir R. Nambiar
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sudhir.r.nambiar/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhirr/
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