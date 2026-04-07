From trying to publish a book to creating a self publishing platform: Journey of Notion Press

In 2011, two engineers, Naveen Valsakumar and Bhargava Adepalley faced a significant challenge as first-time authors; they discovered it was nearly impossible to get their books published. Publishers want to see evidence of a readership before taking on new manuscripts; therefore, first-time authors are not able to provide any proof of readership prior to their book being published.

This question gave rise to how Naveen and Bhargava were going to be able to provide any proof of readership as they had not yet been published. This question eventually led Naveen and Bhargava to create Notion Press; an online self-publishing platform that assists first time authors in getting their books published.

The First Signal

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Notion Press didn't just wake up one day and decide to be a publisher, they first needed to test the waters and find out if a lot of authors would be willing to get published.

Naveen and the founders of Notion Press, Bhargava and Jana Pillay, ran a short story competition on Facebook, hoping to get at least a couple of hundred entries. Instead, they received over 1200 entries and had over 1 million readers from around the world within weeks of launching the competition.

The types of interactions they've had with writers showed that writers want to share stories, and there is a demand from readers to read them, but there is currently no infrastructure to support this demand.

There was very little support for authors who were looking to publish their work independently at that time. An author would have to find an editor, book designer, printers, and so on. Entrepreneurial authors have done all the leg work themselves, but how about the authors who couldn't do that due to time constraints or financial resources?

Notion Press was created to answer this question. They created Notion Press without a company or a bank account; their only source of start-up capital was a cheque from an author who believed in them. However, the three friends had a vision to make it easier for aspiring authors to publish their work.

The Economics Problem

Prior to recent developments, publishing was not advantageous financially to authors. Printers would only produce books when they have paid in advance; therefore, an author would have to authorise payment for 1000 printed copies without knowing if any copies would be sold.

As a result, this created a bottleneck in the publishing process at Notion Press. To resolve this problem, the team was structured to explore alternative methods of printing with Print-On-Demand as a model. In order to implement this model, three criteria had to be met:

The author(s) would not be expected to provide up-front payment for inventory since they would not know if they would have buyers for their books.

The Print-On-Demand book should not have any distinguishing characteristics to the end buyer.

The delivery service would be primarily through e-commerce and would include delivery timeframes of less than 10 days.

Once they successful built the business model of publishing, the next logical step was to work with authors to convert their manuscripts into products to be sold in a competitive marketplace.

From Selling Services to Selling Books

In the beginning of their business, Notion Press worked as a publisher in the traditional sense, where authors would come to them with finished manuscripts, and they would assist the author with their editing, design, printing, and distribution.

Then, in 2013, they got a request from someone looking to publish a book but needed help deciding what to write. As part of their process, they researched together by looking at what is available on the market using Amazon categories, etc. They found that cookbooks and murder mysteries were selling particularly well.

The author decided upon writing a murder mystery but had never written one before. They approached writing the book as a type of test and assessed the works of Agatha Christie and studied different aspects of writing such as location, pacing etc. Using these ideas they developed the heroine and the story of what is now called “Murder at Rutherford Hall”.

After launching the book it quickly became the number one selling Murder Mystery book on Amazon in the US.

From that point forward Notion Press began to reverse engineer all of their publication using the principals above, instead of asking the prospective author to identify what they wanted to write, they began asking questions such as What type of reader will purchase this? Where will it be shelved? Why would someone pick it up and look at it?

This new way of evaluating books became their flagship publication model “Outpublish”.

Building for Different Kinds of Authors

In 2014, Notion Press had reached its first crore in revenue, largely due to book sales, just two years after starting up. This was encouraging as it demonstrated that Notion Press’s model was successful and that readers were finding and purchasing books.

As Notion Press grew, many of the authors they worked with were looking for independence in the publishing process. Some authors were looking for all the assistance they could get during the publishing process while others had completed manuscripts but limited budgets to publish them. In both cases, Notion Press’ assisted publishing service had created some success, but not all authors were able to use the assisted publishing service model.

At the same time, the Indian marketplace was changing. The service economy continued to move toward a tech and the internet-based model of doing things. Authors (and everyone else for that matter) were becoming more comfortable designing, transacting and managing everything they do online. The time had come for Notion Press to offer a DIY platform that gave authors full control of the entire publishing process (and the services they needed and/or the financial investments needed to go through the process).

Notion Press had a lot of development capabilities and the necessary backend systems were already in place to manage the publishing workflow and to help celebrate their 1000th book occurred in 2016. In 2019, these systems were opened and made accessible to the customers using the platform.

Notion Press transformed from a services-based model and functioned as a publishing infrastructure having two-way access, providing guided assistance for those needing it and complete independence to others who preferred to work without assistance.

Beyond Publishing

Today, with more than one lakh published books and over 80,000 authors from India, UAE, Malaysia and Singapore on board, Notion Press is now poised to take on the next great challenge of publishing: Discovery.

Up until now, lack of access to new content has been the biggest barrier for writers. However, with so much content available today, the bigger question is how readers will find these books in a landscape where algorithms dominate and every day there are thousands of new titles being added. With this in mind, Notion Press has developed a number of initiatives aimed at improving distribution capacity.

One such initiative is the Mobile Book Truck — a curated, travelling bookstore delivering books directly to readers in cities nationwide, with the goal of recreating both the "magic" of a personal recommendation from a friend or local bookstore and the experience of visiting a brick and mortar bookstore.

Additionally, Notion Press is developing an open-source technology stack to help booksellers manage stock, analyse sales data and offer more targeted book recommendations in their stores.

The next phase in this transition includes AI technologies to create a less friction-filled experience for both the author and publisher. AI-based editing assistance; faster translation processes and converting print books (to include digital options like courses and audio series) are all examples of how AI can accelerate the creative process.

More than ten years after starting the process of publishing his own book, Naveen and his co-founders have created and continue to create the systems that they were searching for.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)