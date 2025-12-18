From Village Soil To National Purpose: How Sandy Khanda Is Shaping Conversations On Climate, Health And Gender In India

In India, development dialogue is usually taking place in boardrooms, policy forums and seminars. The location of the story by Sandy Khanda is miles away of these spaces, in the fields and lanes of Khanda village in the Haryana district of Jind. Khanda was brought up in a family with a lower income and in farming, which subjected him to the realities of life of a rural community. There were few healthcare facilities, environmental issues were not widely discussed, and even such issues as women health were discussed in low tones, or not at all. It was not statistics to him, but lived experiences and these experiences unconsciously formed his worldview.

His early realities would give a backbone to his work over time, resulting in the establishment of two institutions under the influence of impact, Green Pencil Foundation and India Healthcare Foundation - both aimed to close the gap in climate action, popular health and gender dignity.

A Village Education Which Made A Bigger Vision

Nothing could teach you about life in the village of Khanda. There was a limited access to basic healthcare and the level of awareness concerning hygiene and environmental degradation was usually overlooked. Concurrently, the spirit of community, accountability and hardiness was high. The turning point came in 2014, when Khanda went to higher education in Delhi. The contrast was striking. Modern infrastructure and opportunity were on one side and on the other side, there was increasing air pollution, uncontrolled waste and growing health issues. He realized that it was not a full development without sustainability and inclusion.

Khanda has preferred to work at the grassroots instead of taking a traditional career- direction, which is creating awareness, education and long-term behavioural change.

Green Pencil Foundation: Converting Simple Ideas Into Scalable Action

In order to implement his vision, Sandy Khanda established Green Pencil Foundation in Gurugram, Haryana. The organisation operates under climate action, health awareness, gender dignity and education, and greatly involves community participation. The difference between the Foundation and other similar organizations is the emphasis made on practical solutions that individuals can implement in their everyday lives.

Some of its major projects are:

Periods of Pride that tackles menstrual hygiene and period poverty by providing awareness and giving reusable cloth pads as well as engaging boys and men to dismantle long time held taboos. The freedom from pollution is devoted to the awareness of climate literacy, air pollution, waste sorting, and plastic minimisation.

Slum To School, Helping Children In Need Obtain Education

Climate Chaupal and Sustainable Practices at Home, where people are encouraged to make little lifestyle changes that will add up into making an environmental difference. The Clean and Green Faridabad Mission was one of the outstanding initiatives of the Foundation which was practiced in the CSR partnership with Imperial Auto industries. The programme engaged more than 1,500 government school students in sustainability education, tree plantation exercises, menstrual hygiene sensitization and provision of reusable necessities.

Collaboration With Global And Government Partners

The work done by Khanda is in line with the national priorities and the Green Pencil Foundation and India Healthcare Foundation actively cooperate with the government organisations. These are the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The organisations also have collaborated with other national and international companies including TaskUs (USA) Brevo (France), Imperial Auto Industries and Suzuki Digital, and municipal corporations and learning institutions throughout the country.

Such collaborations are beyond sight. They facilitate on-ground programmes, which facilitate inclusiveness, climate resilience, preventive healthcare and gender equity all of which serve a direct purpose towards the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat.

India Healthcare Foundation: Prevention, Not Treatment.

Understanding that environmental and gender concerns have a direct relationship with the outcomes of health, Khanda broadened his scope of work via the India Healthcare Foundation. The Foundation concentrates on preventive care and health literacy and mental wellness, particularly in underserved communities. It collaborates with schools and other establishments at large to facilitate hygiene awareness creation, early intervention and mental health education by linking environmental exposure and public health.

The focus is on changing attitudes - the way of responding to disease to preventing it.

Leadership That Keeps It Simple

The thing that makes the leadership of Sandy Khanda grounded is what defines it. The result of his work is motivated by results instead of optics. The initiatives are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, yet they are based on local realities. In classrooms and community centres as well as in CSR meetings and government consultations, Khanda has established a prototype in which insights of the grassroots inform policy-congruent action.

Looking Ahead

With India in the process of development, Khanda is working towards scaling of impact, to more states, enhancing government cooperation, and integrating sustainable living, preventive healthcare and gender dignity into the day to day practices. Since she was a child in a small village in Haryana to being on the national debates on climate, health and inclusion, the journey of Sandy Khanda presents a simple truth: sustainable change can be best achieved when people realize the ground they are working on - and they also want to remain in touch with it.