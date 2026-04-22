From vision to impact: Trusted leaders to look out for in 2026

The changing business environment has created an opportunity for some leaders to create a new definition of growth by demonstrating innovation, resiliency and strategic foresight. As we look at emerging and established names that are causing a significant impact in the industries in which they operate, establishing new benchmarks and affecting the way we think about and plan for the future with a clearly defined path to how their success will be sustained and their market leadership defined will develop over time (in 2026).

Shriya Teluja, Proprietor of FINMASS

The proprietor of FINMASS is Shriya Teluja and she runs this mutual fund distribution company from Delhi which has been around for over 30 years. With patience, discipline and perseverance at its heart, FINMASS strives to create generational wealth for investors. Shriya embraces advances in technology but also maintains a touch-point connection with each individual’s portfolio. She is the advocate of an experience-driven, data-led approach to investment called Mutual Funds 2.0 that fuses AI powered personalisation with empathetic guidance. Her ability to connect individuals with digital tools helps create access to investment solutions across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, whilst ensuring that each aspect of the investor journey has a foundation based upon trust, transparency and meaningful relationships. Website: www.finmass.com

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Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder of TrainedByYVS and holistic Fitness Coach

Yash Vardhan Swami believes that real change starts with your head first, then moves to your body. His focus is on encouraging sustainable fitness rather than offering a quick-solution by developing your habits using psychology and working toward your goals in the future. Additionally, his holistic approach isn't just about losing weight; he uses a complete healing model to help individuals in all aspects of their life — sexual health, addiction recovery, and overall wellness. The focus of the team at TrainedByYVS is mindset first and then the nutrition, training, movement, sleep, hydration, and stress management will all come together. As he looks ahead to the year 2026, he sees fitness evolving into something that is more personalised, educational, and accountable so that individuals can create resilient lifestyles and have an impact that is meaningful and lasts.

Varun Anand, the Visionary CEO and Co-Founder of EduHubSpot

Visionary CEO and co-founder of EduHubSpot, Varun Anand, is disrupting the world of professional education with his ability to develop technical skills while leading with empathy toward others. With a master's degree from the University of Maryland as well as holding elite credentials such as PfMP and PMP, he has mentored over 100,000 students around the world. Varun's journey from being an introverted entrepreneur hiding his true self to being a global thought leader has involved resilience through innovation; his launch of the world’s first AI for Project Management Certification is an example of this. By focusing on a "People First" culture in addition to a case study driven approach to teaching, he has created solutions to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in the workplace. Website: https://www.eduhubspot.com/

Chandan Yadav, Founder, VD Rooms

VD Rooms is a steadily growing and innovative brand in the Indian medium to low cost hotel market. Founded by entrepreneur Chandan Yadav, VD Rooms has 150+ guest rooms operating in Surat and plans to grow to 500+ guest rooms in three years. VD Rooms follows an asset light and cluster based expansion model, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Vadodara, Indore and Jaipur. VD Rooms partners with independent hotel owners, enabling them to offer standardized and affordable guest stays, with service levels being consistent. With non metro markets are in high demand (for both business as well as leisure travel), VD Rooms is creating a strong reputation as a scalable and dependable hospitality provider, serving the needs of both business and leisure travellers looking for quality accommodations.

Santanu Ganguly, Founder & CEO, Manifest Customer Success

AI is taking over the business world, but for the next ten years, it won't be silicon that's worth anything; it'll be the soul -the unlocked human capital potential- created through curiosity / creativity / empathy / courage / resilience & "street smarts to operate". As part of this journey, a veteran tech executive from the Asia Pacific with over 30 years in technology is launching CXO Leadership Communities as an Activation Coach for Business, Sales & Marketing at Manifest Customer Success (MCS) to create common value added to mutually benefit companies and individuals. Website: https://manifestcustomersuccess.com/

Ankit Narayan Singh, Co-founder and CTO, ParallelDots

Ankit Narayan Singh is the co-founder and CTO of ParallelDots, a company that is a leader globally in the area of computer vision for retail stores. He created and continues to lead the ShelfWatch AI platform which is being used by Fortune 500 companies in the FMCG industry in over 50 countries to improve the execution of in-store activities and decrease the amount of lost revenue through not selling products. Under his leadership, ParallelDots achieved more than 12 times' growth in revenue over the past six years. Ankit also co-developed Dentistry.AI which was one of the earliest AI technology systems developed for use in dental diagnostics and used clinically for studies in the USA. As a member of Forbes Technology Council and an honoree of Outlook Business' 40 Under 40 Asia list, Ankit has been granted many patents and has had publications at a number of internationally recognized AI conferences.

Sakshi Jain, Director and Co-Owner, the Sri Ram Wonder Years Pitampura and ACE Child Care Centre

Sakshi Jain is an innovative entrepreneur and devoted mother of two teenage sons. She is the founder and director of the Sri Ram Wonder Years Pitampura, an innovative child-care facility combining care for both neurotypical and neurodiverse children, while also providing specialized support for children with special needs. She is also the CEO of the ACE Child Care Centre, a medical outpatient facility for children, with a team of four paediatricians and 20 support staff, providing 24 hour care to privileged and underprivileged children through an inclusive healthcare approach.

Pawan Yadav, Founder of Volatile Branding

Established in 2016, Pawan Yadav's company, Volatile Branding, has had a significant impact on the Digital Branding & PR sector. He has collaborated with more than 500 Bollywood celebrities (Actors, Singers, influencers) and numerous politicians from his headquarters in Surat, Gujarat. Volatile Branding has a lot of experience in political PR and brand solutions to all levels of politicians, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other political leaders and executives. The Company has served as a media agency for many Corporate companies. Additionally, Volatile Branding has given out media assists for numerous Bollywood songs, films, TV shows, etc. Pawan has developed an excellent reputation for providing superior quality branding services by making excellent use of digital trends and creative marketing ideas. His work and passion for this industry have positioned Volatile Branding as one of the leading PR Media Solution companies.

Nazim Siddiqui, Founder & CEO, ColabTools

Nazim Siddiqui is the founder/CEO of ColabTools, an emergent tech platform for construction that’s revolutionising how projects are executed in the building and infrastructure industries. Nazim is a licensed civil engineer with a Master’s Degree in Construction Project Management, and has taken advanced business management courses at Cornell University. He combines his technical skillset with a vision for the future, and has been awarded Emerging Achiever 2025 by the RICS, and Young Achiever 2023 by the AIF for innovation in the construction industry. While leading ColabTools, he has also developed relationships with several large real estate and construction organisations in India, as well as AI solutions to facilitate collaboration and improve transparency between companies working on construction projects. Nazim will continue to develop innovative technology platforms to create a more efficient digital building ecosystem.