From Zero To 2 Crore a Month - How Two Brothers built A profitable D2C brand

There are some contradictions that form the thrilling cinematic backdrop of Indian entrepreneurship: the Jangid brothers, Nitin and Dilip, weren't afforded the luxury of higher education and proper business mentorship. Growing up in a small hamlet near the India-Pakistan border, access to proper formal education, financial security, or modern-day business practices was limited. Still, they did manage to hold on to one common vision-that of creating a brand that can really impact the everyday life of Indian consumers.

That vision came into existence as Proskire-skincare brand for Indian skin, climate, and lifestyle, based in Mumbai. What started as a dream in a tiny village is now a big-name brand reaching out to more than a million happy customers.

Finding a Gap in the Market

The Indian skincare industry has remained very provincial for a long time by foreign brands for whom price is an absolute barrier and sometimes the other way around, i.e. they are unsuitable for Indian skin. At times, local alternatives would just mean inconsistency in results. However, noticing the same from early on, the Jangid brothers sought their own path to address the demand for India-specific products.

"We just wanted to create products that actually worked for Indian consumers-- suited to our climate, skin type, and lifestyle," quips Nitin.

Proskire Vitamin C Serum was the No. 1 selling serum on Flipkart in 2024 under the umbrella of authenticity and efficacy while the Hair Growth Serum ruled the category. High standards and a commitment to quality have thus forged a strong bond with their customers as they crossed the milestone of Rs 22 crore last financial.

Organic Growth Sans Investors

Bootstrapping was chosen by Proskire to opt out of the venture capital route, so every decision, expenditure, and strategy had profitability as its ultimate goal from day one. "Every rupee mattered, so we built profitably from day one," says Dilip.

With that discipline-into-every-detail approach, stubbornly focused on customer satisfaction and with a sharp sense of marketing strategy, Proskire has grown slowly and steadily, without outside capital investments. The two brothers prove that strategising with the customer perspective in focus can do better than heavy investors.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey has never been smooth. There, initially coming in with absolutely no money or industry contacts. Later, fake products branded under Proskire have become a recurrent trouble. "The counterfeiting of our products will always be a challenge. It's an issue that needs to be addressed in protecting our consumers and our brand reputation," says Nitin. "Being able to navigate challenges underlines how important resilience, creativity, and strategic thinking are in entrepreneurship."

More Than Just Skincare

To the Jangid brothers, Proskire is more than an opportunity: it is hope, representation, and empowerment. From a background where opportunities were few and far between, they want to offer inspiration to others from the same kind of background.

"We came from a background where even basic opportunities were scarce. If we can build this, anyone can," reflects Nitin.

Their story resonates with the growing band of self-made entrepreneurs in India who are taking the startup ecosystem under their wing starting at small towns and villages.

A Conversation With Nitin Jangid

Q: What was the biggest challenge starting out?

A: "Starting with no money and without any connections. This necessitated being lean, creative, and resilient. Counterfeit products remain a major concern for us and duly continue to be a prime priority to tackle."

Q: How did you manage growth without investors?

A: "Always being on products, and on customer satisfaction, brought organic growth."

Q: What makes Proskire so special?

A: "We don't just blindly follow global trends. We build products for Indians by Indians; that authenticity is what makes us strong."

Q: What's next for Proskire?

A: "We envision going global, starting with the Middle East, while we continue to launch innovations for Indian consumers."

