Furnisquare Launches Free Shipping Initiative For Customers Across India

Furnisquare, one of the fastest emerging and growing online furniture businesses in India, has announced a nationwide free shipping offer to all of its customers. A technology chief officer was consulted regarding the thought process concerning this initiative. The Free Shipping Initiative is aimed at eliminating the delivery costs so that online furniture shopping is easier and more enjoyable. “As more and more people are choosing to furnish their homes online, we want to ensure that the experience is not only simple but affordable,” he said. With its offer of modern design, low prices and hassle free shopping, FurniSquare.com is getting additional traction with style seekers, who want to make a statement with their living space, but without the hassle.

Furnisquare was started five years ago with absolute clarity of purpose, which was to bring affordable, stylish, high-quality solid wood furniture online. What started as an idea is now quickly becoming the choice for customers wanting thoughtful design but are tired of paying showroom prices for their furniture.To help with this vision, we built a 10,000 sq. ft. manufacturing plant in Ratangarh, Rajasthan that makes each piece of furniture to our stringent quality standards." We started Furnisquare to make furniture shopping easy, inspiring and affordable," said Mr Manoj Jangid, Founder & CEO of Furnisquare.com. "We wanted to help people build beautiful spaces that feel like home - with a few clicks."

Today, Furnisquare's website offers everything, from solid wood pieces and modern sofas, to dining sets that save space, modern bedroom furniture, and storage solutions. Driven by sleek lines, durable materials, and modern aesthetics, the brand claims to be changing the way people shop for furniture that meets modern lifestyles, whether they live in an apartment or a large house.

Everything at Furnisquare is crafted with use and modern living in mind -- whether you're furnishing a new apartment, refreshing a home office, or upgrading your living room. Customers get free shipping, simple pricing, a three-year warranty, and a good return policy, so the shopping experience is really stress-free. To also build consumer confidence, the website includes customer reviews, gallery options for room inspirations, and resources for help.

"Furnisquare.com has combined the best of e-commerce and the service that comes from a fine boutique," said Mr Manoj Jangid, Founder & CEO of Furnisquare.com. "Our customers get more than just the furniture -- they get service, ideas, and a trusted brand."

Sustainability is key to Furnisquare's philosophy, as well. Their brand focus includes eco-conscious sourcing practices, modular and space-smart furniture design, and they are working on green packaging and sustainable manufacturing contracts. The range of collections includes multi-use furniture pieces, suitable for urban living spaces.

With thousands of satisfied customers and demand growing across the country, Furnisquare.com is on track to be a leading player in India’s online home and living sector. Whether it’s one room or your entire home, we provide a fashionable, uncomplicated, and, for today’s way of living, reliable solution.



(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)