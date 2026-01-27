The first application of AI to most companies is not some large internal change project, but simply a small adjustment to the working week: the deck will take half as much time to make, the meeting notes will be written automatically, the first line call center will be shrunk. Yet basic business processes, and business model thereof, do not change much.

It is likely the reason why so many leaders feel the AI paradox: There is much apparent action, little effect of an enterprise. System-level productivity seems to be intractably stagnant everywhere. The point is that it is not the technology but the fact that most organizations are taking AI into the work as it is not redesigning work around AI in a new form that is now achievable. It was coined by Sandeep Mahajan, Director of Data Science Product Management at Walmart as follows: The future of work is not the embrace of tools, but the transformation of the very form of the work. The Future of Work Online Labour is Now.

The CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff has been quoted saying that AI is doing up to 30-50% of the internal work at Salesforce, both when testing software and when helping customers, as well as processes. This has been reported by Bloomberg and Business Insider.

According to the estimates of Future of Jobs Report 2025 provided by World Economic Forum, the net effect of 78 million new jobs created and 92 million jobs lost in 2030 can be largely attributed to AI and automation, which will create 170 million new jobs and take away 92 million jobs respectively. Other related studies that McKinsey conducted in generative AI also predict the possibility of productivity in terms of knowledge-intensive industries worth trillions of dollars annually.

The pattern is clear:

Work is being fragmented to knowledge work.

Activities are being re-invented into the digital workers and agents.

It entails, putting people to test, belief, innovativeness as well as ownership.

Work isn’t disappearing. It’s being re-architected. Digital labour does not replace jobs it disaggregates them, then remakes them judgmentally and trustingly and on the basis of ownership.

The four-layer work stack

To understand this change, Sandeep provides an explanation of a four layer work stack that is emerging in large enterprises.

2×2 framing

X-axis: Person → Process

Y-axis: Augment → Automate

Layer focus example

Hosts and Copilots Separate entity + Augment Writing, summarizing, coding.

Agents and Workflows Process + Automate Claims, refunds, ticket routing.

Support and Simulation Management Forecasting, what-if analysis.

Operation Model and Governance Organization KPIs, ownership, controls.

In this case, the current investments in the upper-left box, individual augmentation, and the real leverage in the bottom-right, process-level automation or change of operating model are in the bulk of the present investments.

Most companies invest more on Layer 1, which is people and neglect Layers 3 and 4. This is why it is more boosted than the results.

They are developed to the very top of the technology stack.

The winners design across.

A mini-case: IT ticket triage

Take a very basic example of a business process: IT support.

Copilot: It is handy to write messages to the tickets and context overviewing.

Agent: Tracks, trails, and purses tickets.

Decision Support: It provides simulation of staff need, risk of backlog and SLA effect.

Operating Model: Introduces new Key Performance Indicators time to resolve and rate of automation, provides a right to escalate a case and sets.

Without layer 3 and 4, it is possible to automate but not optimize.

The new role archetypes

AI does not replace roles. It redefines them.

1. Optim

A single job weekly would have to do with tuning of thresholds, exception policies and exception queues.

Measures: Cycle time, Cost to Serve, Service Levels.

2. Relationship Builders

Activities per week: Customer communication, coaching, negotiation, care delivery.

Measures: retention, satisfaction, trust, quality of conversion.

3. Builders

Week: Workflows, System Integration, Models.

Measures: Reusability, reliability, speed of deployment.

4. Governors

Weekly work: Red-team workflow, controls, work incident review.

Measures: Incidence rate, time to detect, compliance compliance.

Why productivity stalls

The inability to realize the benefits of AI to the productivity of an enterprise is caused by three most common anti-patterns:

Anti-pattern Repair

Introduction of tools Begin with 1-2 streams of values.

No owner Allot one end-to-end business owner.

Poor change management Roles, Incentives, Enablement.

They all get dragged into confusion in most of the organizations.

"The problem isn't adoption. It's design."

What leaders should do - Together.

1. Rethink work, not just tools.

Begin with value streams. Outline the contemporary working process. Human and AI smart design.

2. Do not ever surrender in restoring expertise.

Giving a Training program the name of a Living skills Architecture.

3. Reframe productivity

They should be provided with reward value instead of conspicuous effort.

4. Make governance concrete.

Introduce:

Levels of automation (green/yellow/red)

Appeals and audit logs

Definite cut up escalation.

Trust establishes a system as opposed to a slogan.

Human-centered AI five tenets

Pre-automate before augmenting.

Design with the frontline.

Artificial Intelligence should have a transparent nature.

Reward learning and experimentation.

Measure what matters.

A 12-Month Playbook

Q1: Process is diagnosed, copilots are initiated,

Q2: New position/ New role Introduced, open academy, end to end agent test pilot.

Q3: Scale, harmonise KPIs, publish Responsible AI framework.

Q4: Ownership Centralise, Formalise, Share learning.

Real future of work

Digital labour reinvigorates; digital labor does not supplant. This is not what work holds in the future as machines versus human beings. The future of work consists of businesses that are created with a specific purpose of changing the nature of work in a way that human beings and machines come together to do more than the total of their parts. The ones that have most invested in AI are not the winners, but the ones that have a more articulate working transformation as it can be.