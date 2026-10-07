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Gail launches season 2 of ‘Wah kya energy hai’ with four films and new campaign anthem

GAIL’s consumer awareness campaign focuses on cleaner and more sustainable energy choices

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Gail launches season 2 of ‘Wah kya energy hai’ with four films and new campaign anthem

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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