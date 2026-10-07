/Gail launches season 2 of ‘Wah kya energy hai’ with four films and new campaign anthem

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has launched the second season of its consumer awareness campaign, ‘Wah Kya Energy Hai’. The new season includes four short films, which are available on GAIL’s official YouTube channel. The company has also released a new campaign anthem, ‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’.
The campaign aims to spread awareness about cleaner and more sustainable energy choices. It encourages people to consider cleaner fuel options such as CNG, PNG and LNG in their daily lives.
This season also focuses on Gen Z and its growing role in consumer choices. Through the campaign, GAIL aims to reach young people and create more awareness about cleaner energy and its role in the country's move towards a cleaner energy future.
The campaign also highlights a range of consumer and business applications across Domestic PNG (D-PNG), Commercial PNG (C-PNG), CNG, Industrial PNG (IPNG) and LNG. Through these use cases, GAIL aims to demonstrate how cleaner energy solutions can become part of everyday household activities as well as commercial and industrial operations.
Wah Kya Energy Hai focuses on the accessibility and benefits of cleaner and more environmentally responsible energy options, including CNG, PNG, IPNG, LNG and CBG. In Season 2, the campaign continues the story of the Mishra family, taking viewers through different everyday situations, including a short trip to Varanasi, a familiar boat ride, family celebrations, visits to relatives and an event at Senior Mishra’s factory.
Each film is built around a relatable situation and presents a rationale for considering cleaner fuels. Using humour, tongue-in-cheek storytelling and everyday situations, the films encourage audiences to think about their energy choices and consider cleaner alternatives. The second season also features enhanced production values, visuals and storytelling, with each episode running for approximately 8–10 minutes on GAIL’s official YouTube channel.
Alongside the four films, GAIL has released the campaign anthem ‘Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy’, which runs for more than four minutes. The anthem showcases GAIL’s energy infrastructure and solutions, including India’s first floating CNG station in Varanasi and newer offerings such as Compressed Biogas (CBG).
The anthem’s video brings together consumers and communities from different age groups, regions and walks of life. Children, young adults, senior citizens and members of the country’s defence forces feature in the narrative, which highlights how conscious everyday choices and smarter fuel options can help reduce individual carbon footprints and contribute to a more sustainable future.
GAIL is promoting the campaign across its social media platforms through influencer and audience engagement initiatives, digital banners, radio outreach, cinema chains and gamification-led activations. The short-format films are also being amplified through social media shorts and other digital formats, while the anthem is being made available on leading music-streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana and JioSaavn.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL, who also leads Corporate Communications & Branding, said, “Wah Kya Energy Hai Season 2, along with our anthem Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Energy, is an endeavour to kindle greater awareness about clean energy choices and environmental responsibility among consumers. Through logical, grounded and relatable storytelling, we aim to encourage Indians to make smarter, future-ready fuel choices and understand how cleaner energy can positively impact both the environment and everyday life. We have also consciously brought Gen Z into the communication, recognising that the youth are not only the consumers of tomorrow but also important catalysts for the energy transition.”
He added, “Each story in the campaign brings alive a different facet of GAIL’s clean energy ecosystem and demonstrates the relevance of cleaner energy across diverse use cases. From CNG and PNG enabling cleaner mobility and everyday household applications to Transport LNG and Commercial and Industrial PNG supporting cleaner and more efficient industrial and commercial needs, the campaign showcases the breadth of our solutions. We have also woven in GAIL Utkarsh, our CSR initiative supporting bright students from underprivileged communities, and the innovative floating CNG stations in Varanasi, reflecting how GAIL’s presence extends beyond energy delivery to creating wider social and economic value. Through these diverse narratives, Wah Kya Energy Hai seeks to make the clean energy transition more relatable, relevant and meaningful for consumers across India.”
As the global energy landscape continues to move towards cleaner and more sustainable alternatives, GAIL (India) Limited continues to promote natural gas and its wider applications as an important part of a cleaner energy future. Through its diversified portfolio and expanding consumer outreach, the company is working to increase awareness of the environmental and everyday benefits of cleaner energy choices while supporting India’s broader sustainability goals.
Renowned actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan feature across the four short films, bringing a relatable dimension to the campaign’s messaging on sustainability, cleaner energy choices and a better future.
About GAIL (India) Limited
GAIL is India’s largest natural gas company, with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain, including natural gas trading and transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas distribution, exploration and production (E&P), among others. It owns and operates a network of over 18,700 km of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. GAIL is also concurrently executing multiple pipeline projects to further expand its pipeline network and enhance the reach of natural gas across the country.
GAIL commands around 65% market share in gas transmission and over 48% market share in natural gas marketing in India. GAIL and its subsidiaries/JVs also have a significant presence in the City Gas Distribution sector. In the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, GAIL has a significantly large portfolio. GAIL is also expanding its presence in renewable energy, including solar, wind and biofuels.
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