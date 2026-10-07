/Gail launches season 2 of ‘Wah kya energy hai’ with four films and new campaign anthem

He added, “Each story in the campaign brings alive a different facet of GAIL’s clean energy ecosystem and demonstrates the relevance of cleaner energy across diverse use cases. From CNG and PNG enabling cleaner mobility and everyday household applications to Transport LNG and Commercial and Industrial PNG supporting cleaner and more efficient industrial and commercial needs, the campaign showcases the breadth of our solutions. We have also woven in GAIL Utkarsh, our CSR initiative supporting bright students from underprivileged communities, and the innovative floating CNG stations in Varanasi, reflecting how GAIL’s presence extends beyond energy delivery to creating wider social and economic value. Through these diverse narratives, Wah Kya Energy Hai seeks to make the clean energy transition more relatable, relevant and meaningful for consumers across India.”