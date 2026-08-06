/University ties up with global tech learning and training service for new-age BTech, BBA programmes

Galgotias University has joined hands with Accenture LearnVantage to roll out a set of industry-integrated undergraduate courses aimed at preparing students for jobs in an AI-driven world.
The tie-up combines the university's academic setup and campus environment with Accenture LearnVantage's experience in industry-focused training, with the goal of closing the gap between what's taught in classrooms and what companies actually need from fresh graduates.
As more companies move toward AI, cloud computing, data analytics and other digital tools, recruiters are on the lookout for graduates who don't just know the theory but can also apply it on the job.
Keeping this in mind, the university and Accenture LearnVantage will introduce specialised BTech and BBA degrees, along with an Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies that will be set up on the Galgotias campus to support these new courses.
The idea is to give students more hands-on exposure to new-age technologies and current industry practices, rather than relying only on textbook learning.
The tie-up brings in six specialised programs in total:
Students enrolled in these programs will get a mix of regular academic coursework along with industry-designed content, live projects, virtual labs, sessions with professionals from the field, tests, and certifications all of this in addition to the degree they'll earn from Galgotias University once they complete the course.
The idea behind this format is to help students link what they study in class with how it's actually used in the real world, while also picking up skills that today's companies look for.
Apart from academics, the program also puts weight on getting students workplace-ready.
This includes training in professional and communication skills, mentorship from industry experts, help with interview preparation, and support during placements.
The two organisations say this combination is meant to help students walk into the workplace with the right skills, confidence and adaptability, rather than treating college as separate from the job market.
Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said the future favours students who can adapt and apply what they've learned to real situations.
According to him, the partnership with Accenture LearnVantage is a step toward rethinking undergraduate education by blending academic depth with real industry relevance, giving students access to modern learning tools, emerging technology and career-building opportunities.
Anurag Bansal, Managing Director of Accenture LearnVantage for Asia Oceania, said AI is reshaping every industry and pushing up demand for graduates who understand both their core subject and AI.
He added that these new courses aim to bring industry-style learning directly into engineering and management education, so students can start creating value at work from their very first day on the job, not after months of on-the-job training.
Students and parents interested in learning more about course structure, eligibility criteria, and admission details can check the official Galgotias University website for the industry-integrated degree programs.
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