Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /University ties up with global tech learning and training service for new-age BTech, BBA programmes

University ties up with global tech learning and training service for new-age BTech, BBA programmes

Galgotias University has partnered with Accenture LearnVantage to help students connect classroom learning with real-world application, while building the skills that today's employers actually look for.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
University ties up with global tech learning and training service for new-age BTech, BBA programmes

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt proposes 3-hour deadline to remove unlawful synthetic content, tighter rules on deepfakes
2
3
4
5