/Galilei Holdings plans to invest in Ice Make Refrigeration, signs strategic JV agreement

Mumbai: Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. (NSE: ICEMAKE) has signed definitive agreements with Galilei Holdings Co. Ltd., a Japanese Company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, for a strategic investment and joint venture, which will help accelerate the company’s growth strategy. As per the company, Galilei will invest ₹180 crore via preferential issue of equity shares while Ice Make will raise ₹10 crore from other investors via preferential issue of equity shares. The transaction is subject to the approvals from the shareholders and stock exchanges, along with other customary closing conditions.
The company also informed about setting up a joint venture with 60% stake held by Galilei and 40% by Ice Make. This joint venture will manufacture, market, and distribute commercial upright refrigerators, commercial table refrigerators, and related refrigeration products leveraging the global technological and product expertise of Galilei with the market strength of Ice Make in India.
As per the company, the above mentioned fund raise will help in expanding capacities, modernizing the existing operations, and scaling up the integrated refrigeration and cold room solutions to meet increasing demand across multiple industrial segments.
The company also said that it will look for opportunities in the refrigeration, cold chain and related sectors for inorganic growth. Part of the funds raised will be utilized for investment in the joint venture with Galilei in order to boost business growth and explore new business opportunities. The fund raise will also help in completion of the new corporate office, Centre of Excellence, and state-of-the-art development and testing laboratory for the company.
The company added that the part of the funds raised will also be utilized for repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings, helping in improving the company’s balance sheet, flexibility, and future growth plans.
KPMG acted as the exclusive financial advisor while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisor to Ice Make for this transaction.
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