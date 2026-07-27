Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Galilei Holdings plans to invest in Ice Make Refrigeration, signs strategic JV agreement

Galilei Holdings plans to invest in Ice Make Refrigeration, signs strategic JV agreement

As per the company, Galilei will make an investment of ₹180 crore via preferential issue of equity shares while Ice Make will raise ₹10 crore from other investors via preferential issue of equity shares.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Galilei Holdings plans to invest in Ice Make Refrigeration, signs strategic JV agreement

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sonakshi Sinha gives credits to Gen Z for her improved padel game
Sonakashi Sinha15 min ago
2
Team India31 min ago
3
Sunny Deol36 min ago
4
CJP protest42 min ago
5
Playground season 51 hr ago