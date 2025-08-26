Ganesh Chaturthi Offers: Top Washing Machines On Lowest EMIs

The festive season is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances --washing machine --often finding its place on the top-list. From managing heavy festive laundry loads to providing hygienic wash programs, it is a good washing machine is a must-have for every household.

Buying a new washing machine or upgrading to a new one is now more affordable and convenient with Bajaj Finserv. Split the cost into Easy EMIs, choose from zero down payment options on select models, and get instant approval. Plus, with the exciting Ganesh Chaturthi offers , this is the perfect time to bring home a new washing machine.

Top-selling washing machines in India in 2025

Here are some of the best-selling washing machines with lowest EMIs. You can explore more washing machines along with their features, specs and EMIs on Bajaj Mall.

Models Price (Approx.) EMI starting from Haier 6.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 16,490 Rs. 575 Panasonic 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 18,390 Rs. 645 Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Rs. 19,390 Rs. 675 Samsung 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 20,499 Rs. 715 Godrej 7.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 21,990 Rs. 770 IFB 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 24,990 Rs. 875 LG 6.5 Kg Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 30,490 Rs. 1,050 Bosch 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 1,170

***Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs mentioned for washing machines models are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

Factors to consider before buying a washing machine

Choosing the right washing machine involves more than just picking the cheapest deal. It is important to compare models based on your household needs, budget, and lifestyle. Here are some key factors you should consider:

Type of washing machine: Choose between top load and front load models depending on your space, usage, and convenience preferences. Front loads are generally more energy- and water-efficient, while top loads offer easier access and quicker cycles.

Choose between top load and front load models depending on your space, usage, and convenience preferences. Front loads are generally more energy- and water-efficient, while top loads offer easier access and quicker cycles. Capacity : Pick one that suits your family size—smaller models (6-6.5 kg) are ideal for individuals or couples, while larger models (7-9 kg) are better for families.

: Pick one that suits your family size—smaller models (6-6.5 kg) are ideal for individuals or couples, while larger models (7-9 kg) are better for families. Wash programs and features: Look for features like quick wash, steam care, anti-allergen, and inverter motor technology for efficient performance and fabric care.

Look for features like quick wash, steam care, anti-allergen, and inverter motor technology for efficient performance and fabric care. Energy and water efficiency: Go for models with high energy ratings and water-saving technologies to lower electricity and water bills in the long run.

Go for models with high energy ratings and water-saving technologies to lower electricity and water bills in the long run. Build quality and drum type: Stainless steel drums are more durable and offer better wash quality than plastic ones.

Stainless steel drums are more durable and offer better wash quality than plastic ones. Brand warranty and after-sales service: Look for models with reliable warranty and good service network.

Bajaj Mall helps you explore a wide range of models, compare features, and price—all in one place. Once you finalise the best fit, you can complete your purchase at one of 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India.

Enjoy benefits like Easy EMIs, zero down payment on select models, and instant approval through the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, making your washing machine purchase smooth and budget friendly.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv?

Buying a washing machine doesn’t have to be a financial burden. With Bajaj Finserv, you can convert the cost into Easy EMIs and pay conveniently without straining your budget. Selected models also offer zero down payment, so you can bring home your appliance without paying anything upfront.

Once you finalise the model, visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, choose a repayment plan that suits you, and complete your purchase without delays. It is a smooth, paperless process designed to fit your lifestyle.

