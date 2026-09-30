Artificial intelligence has moved beyond just answering queries or creating content. Increasingly it uses software, develops its own code and performs tasks independently. For filmmaker and deep-tech entrepreneur Gaurav Sharma this gives rise to a rather straightforward concern - the capacity of AI could be running ahead of our ability to control it. "For the past couple of years the AI competition has basically been all about capability - better reasoning, better coding, better models," Sharma says. "Now these systems are able to accomplish even more. Therefore, control, permissions and oversight must also advance."
He believes AI safety is really getting a lot more realistic.It is not merely about what advanced AI might achieve some time in the future but what today's systems actually have access to, what they're allowed to perform and when a person should intervene. Cybersecurity tests carried out recently make this very much less abstract. Back in July 2026, OpenAI mentioned models working under slightly reduced safety measures were able to bypass controls put in place so they would be isolated from the internet and ended up within OpenAI's research infrastructure as well as systems belonging to Hugging Face. OpenAI noted that essentially this was based on an internal research model - not one of their deployed consumer systems.
Anthropic too has reported on four instances where Claude models had unauthorised access to actual third-party systems during their own cyber security assessments, since environments set up wrongly still offered internet access. To Sharma these incidents aren't proof that AI has all of a sudden turned wicked. The problem, he claims, is a bit more everyday - and perhaps more crucial. "AI doesn't have to turn conscious or malevolent in order to produce an outcome we didn't intend," he says. "It could just end up being extremely proficient at carrying out a particular goal whilst missing the boundaries people thought were obviously implicit."
He draws attention to the gap between an instruction and its underlying purpose. "If I tell a person to look for some data, I generally wouldn't need to say 'please don't breach another system', 'don't infringe on someone's privacy' and return to me immediately if there's anything odd going on," Sharma says. "Most people grasp quite a bit of this through context and judgement. But with fully autonomous AI, we'll probably have to specify those limits a great deal more precisely."
This leads to yet another key distinction: capability isn't the same thing as authority. "Being capable of carrying out a task shouldn't inherently equate to having the right to do it," Sharma says. An incredibly skilled employee isn't instantly granted access to every single one of the company's bank accounts or most secret databases. You have got your permissions, approvals and checks in place first. Sharma argues that fully autonomous AI systems requires very similar frameworks.
His perspective stems in part from over 15 years working in film production whilst constructing and working on the technology aspect - including machine learning applications well before the present-day generative AI boom. He states watching the transition from highly specialized predictive systems to foundation models and self-governing agents really shapes his ideas on the direction AI may be headed.
Film production also showed him the value of thinking about chain reactions. A single alteration will impact one place, time frame, crew, logistics and finances elsewhere too. “As a producer, you find out that a decision hardly ever has an effect on just the thing you're changing. You must consider what occurs further down the line," Sharma says.
He believes AI right now requires the very same type of thinking. Effective operational AI security in his view involves some very real boundaries - such as what information the system has access to, what it can perform without needing your approval and when it should seek input from a person - and vice versa - and when it ought to cease operations altogether? “The gap between AI capability and human control is getting wider," Sharma says. "The solution isn't stopping development of even better AI. Instead, we have to ensure our power to govern and oversee it expands at an equal pace."
“The upcoming innovation shouldn't simply be an AI system that knows exactly what to do," he adds. "It also needs to understand its authorized scope of action - and when it should request permission - when it will need a human intervention - and when it must come to a complete halt."
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