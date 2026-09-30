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Gap between AI capability and human control is widening, deep tech founder Gaurav Sharma says

“The gap between AI capability and human control is getting wider," Sharma says. "The solution isn't stopping development of even better AI. Instead, we have to ensure our power to govern and oversee it expands at an equal pace."

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Gap between AI capability and human control is widening, deep tech founder Gaurav Sharma says

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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