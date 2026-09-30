/Gap between AI capability and human control is widening, deep tech founder Gaurav Sharma says

He believes AI safety is really getting a lot more realistic.It is not merely about what advanced AI might achieve some time in the future but what today's systems actually have access to, what they're allowed to perform and when a person should intervene. Cybersecurity tests carried out recently make this very much less abstract. Back in July 2026, OpenAI mentioned models working under slightly reduced safety measures were able to bypass controls put in place so they would be isolated from the internet and ended up within OpenAI's research infrastructure as well as systems belonging to Hugging Face. OpenAI noted that essentially this was based on an internal research model - not one of their deployed consumer systems.