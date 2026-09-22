Garam Masala Dating Nears TV Deal as Talks Enter Final Stage

Garam Masala Dating is only months away from being on TV. Garam Masala Dating’s producers are nearing completion of negotiations for their reality comedy dating show with a well-known online platform, and those familiar with the matter anticipate the show’s debut announcement any day now. Producers of the live dating show have denied reports of negotiations but stated that several TV channels are in contention for the deal.
Garam Masala Dating has a concept which needs no introduction. Indian singles get together on stage, with Surbhi and Feegrado setting up the interaction using humour, queries and crowd involvement. It’s all about watching how people react to each other with the rest of the audience looking on.
The group claims that they have already done over 40 sold-out shows spanning four seasons and more than 200 million content views. A virtual viewer will get to know the program through one question or answer made on any of those nights. The TV version of the show will take the show to the big screen in the same format and give such interactions a new duration and environment.
The South Asian theme is key to the concept of the show. Discussions about attraction will easily turn into discussions about family pressure or the kind of relationship they envisage with each other. Such discussions will give them more to talk about than just whether they fancy the person sitting across them.
Television will bring in elements that are not possible on stage. The cameras will go with the couples once they exit the show until they meet up with their friends and also until they speak with their families. Surbhi has been interested in doing so from Season 1 since she has heard daters say so much more happened on the telephone than on stage.
She will also continue to be the person in charge of the casting, as she has done so for the live show ever since its inception. They hope to get daters from all over America and their pool of applicants is about 200 for every show. "The tour and the series help each other out. Every time we perform in a new city, the show gets a whole new set of daters and viewers, and every episode brings in ticket sales in a place we haven’t been to yet." co-host Wyatt Feegrado said.
For Surbhi, a deal will finally bring to closure a loop started in 2016 when Ted Balaker first spotted her at a film screening in Washington, D.C. The two had created a scripted pilot which was shelved amid the pandemic. Now, she returns to TV with an original idea generated in the presence of an audience as opposed to just being written.
This time round, she returns with a concept that boasts four seasons of live shows and a panel that has already made fun of it. The dating format has provided a stage for her to develop a body of work which can be witnessed without having to wait for it to air on television. She not only hosts the show but is also one of its creators and executive producers. "All I ever requested was that the audience remains intact," she says. "After all, a first date without 300 people watching is nothing but just a first date, and nothing has to be streamed."
Adding the element of TV series adaptation to the show, which revolves around finding someone special to fall in love with, creates an entirely different dimension. Surbhi and Feegrado had conducted dating shows in both a real room and a virtual room. The completion of the deal will give them yet another venue where they can present the people on whom their show focuses. No timeline for a decision has been made public.
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