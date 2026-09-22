Garam Masala Dating Nears TV Deal as Talks Enter Final Stage

This time round, she returns with a concept that boasts four seasons of live shows and a panel that has already made fun of it. The dating format has provided a stage for her to develop a body of work which can be witnessed without having to wait for it to air on television. She not only hosts the show but is also one of its creators and executive producers. "All I ever requested was that the audience remains intact," she says. "After all, a first date without 300 people watching is nothing but just a first date, and nothing has to be streamed."