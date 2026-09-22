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Garam Masala Dating Nears TV Deal as Talks Enter Final Stage

The live comedy dating show created by Surbhi and Wyatt Feegrado is close to a streaming home, with an announcement expected soon.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Garam Masala Dating Nears TV Deal as Talks Enter Final Stage

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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