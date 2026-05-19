Geetanjali Om Parkash's couture command, Dr Sehar Om Parkash's surgical elegance: Cannes highlights two generations
Geetanjali and Dr Sehar Om Parkash combined fashion, healthcare leadership, and empowerment, showcasing Indian women’s influence at Cannes globally.
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Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr Sehar Om Parkash each shared a different perspective on the beauty of achievement, one rooted in institutional stewardship and pageant advocacy, and the other in surgical skill and international style. Both of their looks highlighted their presence, in their different professions and on the runways, as how Indian women are claiming space.
Geetanjali, 59, is a clinical administrator and is the chairperson of Dr Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes, a history that has always included a strong emphasis on community outreach. She won a string of 2026 pageant and eventually ended up as Mrs International World Classic, and chose a gown called 'Midnight Fortress'. The black outfit without straps, with diamond embellishment and a draped collar in architectural peplums, is armour in the guise of a sartorial tool, a continuation of her leadership posture.
A gold medal winning maxillofacial and oculoplasty and aesthetic surgeon, Dr Sehar Om Parkash is an example of a multidisciplinary career. She is the Executive Director of the family ophthalmic group where she carries out the group's surgical programs, research and maintains an international fashion profile. The 'Pantheon Aurorae' gown, a silver-blue, crystal-studded piece infused with sculptural corsetry and organza, was a perfect amalgamation of strength and grace in motion.
Their appearance at Cannes was more than just beautiful, it was a public seminar on empowerment for generations to come. They both are also continuing to focus their resources in healthcare initiatives: free eye camps, prosthetic eye and support for survivors of violence, making visibility a reality. They teamed up to redefine a red carpet for good purpose, not publicity.
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