Gen Z’s Skincare Overload: Why India May Be Heading Toward a Future Skin-Health Crisis

By Dr Sonal Khade Ahuja, Dermatologist & Founder, Skin Aesthete

Skin care culture has undergone a drastic transformation in recent years. At a point in time when skin care meant basic cleansing and sun protection; it now means using retinol, glycolic acid, salicylic cleansers, and “derm-grade” exfoliant products - products that are reserved for clinical concerns and used under professional supervision. For Gen Z skin care is about identity, self care and aspiration. While the growing interest in skin health is promising but at the same time unsupervised usage of these potent acids and elements combined with limited education in skin health is contributing in public skin-health concern. Many young adults are facing skin damages not caused by illness, but by the misuse of skincare products.

Starting Skincare Too Early

Retinol, AHAs, and BHAs are dermatological tools that can be helpful if used correctly. But most of the teens with normal skin are using these ingredients daily, often mixing them incorrectly. This results in irritation, dryness, inflammation, and long-term issues.

Regression Of Skin Barrier

Skin barrier is a shield that protects against pollution, bacteria, and moisture loss. Overuse of strong products weakens this barrier. This causes redness, burning, flaking, recurrent acne, micro-inflammation, and post-inflammatory pigmentation. In Indian skin tones barrier damage usually causes pigmentation, which is very difficult to treat and far more frequent than in lighter skin types.

The Duality Of Anti-Aging Products

The products Gen Z believes that can prevent aging may actually cause early aging, when used too early or too carelessly. Excessive exfoliation and premature retinoid use can thin the epidermis. It can also enlarge pores, trigger recurrent inflammation, ultimately creating premature lines.

Clinics Observation

Clinics have noticed that Gen Z's are no longer suffering from acne or tanning but a weak skin barrier. The first course of action in many cases is barrier repair because the foundational structure of the skin has been damaged. Only after repairing the skin barrier; the original concern can be treated.

The Social Media Problem

It is true that platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have popularized skincare information but at the same time they have also dangerously oversimplified it. Teens often adopt routines that are even unsuitable for adults - daily acid exfoliation, high-strength serums, retinol combined with AHAs. These routines ignore important factors such as: skin type, climate, lifestyle, and the traits of melanin-rich Indian skin.

The Emotional Pressure That Goes Unnoticed

Social media has contributed to a world where completely normal skin features like pores, freckles, uneven texture and occasional breakout are treated as flaws that must be corrected. Filters, editing tools, and constant comparison have changed the perception of what healthy skin looks like. Natural skin texture is now seen as unacceptable. Due to this constant pressure teens are overusing strong products and chase perfection, often causing harm.

Long-Term Fallout That We Can Not Ignore

By the age of 30, individuals who overused strong products are more likely to experience faster collagen decline, recurrent inflammation, stubborn pigmentation and early fine lines. The skin loses resilience far earlier that it naturally should, creating long-term vulnerabilities.

The Much Needed Change

This growing trend needs a coordinated response across families, brands, educators and dermatologists. Better awareness is essential. Also brands must communicate clear instructions and warnings. Dermatologists play a crucial role in fighting misinformation. Responsible education is key in changing the current situation.

The Bottom Line: As Dermatologist And As Someone Who Cares

Skincare is science, not just a trend. The ideal routine for Gen Z is gentle cleansing, balanced moisturizer and sunscreen with active ingredients introduced only when necessary. The bottom line is, less is more