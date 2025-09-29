Gift Your New Vehicle The Ultimate Protection This Festive Season

The festive season is a time of celebration and big purchases for many Indians, thanks to special offers and auspicious dates. However, if you're planning to buy a new vehicle, remember to make an informed decision, especially when it comes to insurance. Choosing the right policy is just as important as choosing the right vehicle.

Vehicle insurance is more than just a legal formality – it is a financial safety net that can help protect you and your vehicle from any unforeseen damages. Getting the right comprehensive policy with suitable coverage unlocks access to a range of insurance benefits such as third-party liabilities, roadside assistance, cover for accidental damages, and much more.

Traditionally, the process of purchasing vehicle insurance can be an intimidating and complex one. However, with PhonePe’s expertise in trusted, digital-first solutions, insurance buying has become simple, transparent and affordable.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PhonePe’s New Vehicle Insurance offering for two-wheelers and four-wheelers aims to provide cost-effective online alternatives to all new vehicle buyers as compared to conventional dealership insurance plans. With this provision, you can compare policies from multiple insurers and make the purchase online, directly on the PhonePe app.

Key highlights of the plan include:

Savings of up to ₹5,000 on new bike insurance and up to ₹50,000 on new car insurance as compared to dealership prices

and up to as compared to dealership prices Users can choose between multiple insurers and customize their plans with add-ons

and customize their plans with add-ons Clear coverage details with no hidden charges

Quick purchase journey with zero paperwork

This is not a limited-time festive offer; it is a standard feature for all prospective vehicle buyers on the PhonePe app. The plan simplifies your entire insurance buying experience, with savings that will make the festive season even brighter. You can easily compare multiple plans from different insurers, choose the one that fits your needs, and customize it with the required add-ons for enhanced coverage. This ensures your new vehicle is fully protected from day one, giving you complete peace of mind to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones.

The purchase process is quite straightforward and hassle-free. Here’s how you can save big with PhonePe’s New Vehicle Insurance in 5 easy steps:

Open the PhonePe app.

Navigate to the Insurance section.

Select "New Car Insurance" or "New Bike Insurance"

or Enter a few basic details and compare quotes.

Select your preferred plan and complete the payment.

Once done, you'll receive your policy instantly, ready for you to drive your new vehicle worry-free.

PhonePe is committed towards making insurance affordable and accessible to all Indians in alignment with IRDAI’s vision of ‘Insurance For All by 2047’. To achieve this goal, the company has partnered with multiple leading insurers to provide customers with a wide choice of plans, multiple add-ons, and a seamless policy issuance experience.

So, as the festivities begin, don’t let insurance be an afterthought. Insure your new vehicle on the PhonePe app and kickstart your celebrations with complete peace of mind.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

(This article is for information purposes only and is intended to give any insurance guide. Zee news does not endorse any brands or claims. Do check with insurance regulators and official websites before making any decision.)