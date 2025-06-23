Global Spotlight On KIIT: Makes First Entry In QS World University Rankings

KIIT-DU has done something remarkably exciting by landing the top spot in the QS World University Rankings 2026, which was released today. All private universities in Odisha competed in these rankings. In addition to this, KIIT-DU has been ranked 9th at India level among all private higher education institutions. It also made its debut in the global rankings, earning a respectable rank at that level.

Another feather in KIIT-DU’s cap is securing the 55th position in the Asian University Rankings – Southern Asia. This indicates its growing stature in the global higher education arena. With these rankings, KIIT has proved its commitment to excellence not only in teaching, but also in research and innovation, and also internationalisation.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 evaluated 1,500-plus top universities globally. The parameters for the evaluation included Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty and Student Ratio, Research Network, Employment Outcomes, and Sustainability.

On securing these rankings, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, said, “This recognition is the result of our consistent efforts towards academic excellence, social commitment, and global engagement. KIIT, though only 21 years old, has outperformed many long-established institutions. I congratulate all our teachers, staff, and students who have contributed to this proud moment.”

Everyone at KIIT and all who are part of the KISS community have openly expressed their sincere gratitude to Dr Samanta. His exemplary leadership and approach towards education have and continue to inspire generations. It has truly put Odisha prominently on the global academic map when it comes to education.

Key Highlights:

KIIT is ranked at No. 9 among India’s private universities in QS 2026

KIIT is ranked among 55 the top universities of the Southern Asia region

KIIT ranks high on employability, citations per faculty, and internationalisation

