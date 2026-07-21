Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, Real Estate Expert, predicts that as India's luxury residential real estate market volatile and uncertain, investors from both within and outside the country will continue to invest in the seg remains ment and there will now be more preference for long-term investments. “The time of uncertainty in the world has always been a time when investors move to safe assets," Dr Ramsinghani said. This includes gold, government bonds, but premium residential real estate in booming economies like India, is now becoming one of the most popular avenues to build wealth and safeguard capital in the long run.
“Despite all the uncertainties, macroeconomic conditions, regulatory environment and investors' confidence are robust and supportive of the luxury housing market in India which is expected to perform well,” he added.
He added that demand is also good in the luxury housing segment where luxury homes are being purchased for the purpose of wealth preservation, diversification of the investment portfolio and for the long-term appreciation rather than use as loans.
He added that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also been contributing significantly to the realty market and India's luxury realty market is a smart investment opportunity due to the country's economic growth, improved infrastructure and increased transparency.
The segment has been receiving a good momentum owing to the rise in wealth creation, rise in number of high-net-worth individuals and spike in demand in key cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, Dr Ramsinghani said.
Buyers are interested in the credibility of the developer, on governance criteria, financial strength and project timelines before they make an investment decision, he added.
Trust is at a premium and proven, established and highly successful developers who have a history of successful execution and management are likely to be the first choice for homebuyers.
Dr Ramsinghani also believes that the high level of trust in India as a nation for both domestic and international investment and the overall healthy economy will further support the demand for luxury housing real estate in India.
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