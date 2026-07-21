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Global uncertainty strengthens India's position as a preferred luxury housing investment destination: Mohit Ramsinghani

Exclusive leadership talk: India's luxury housing market remains resilient, attracting domestic and NRI investors seeking wealth preservation, diversification, and long-term appreciation amid global uncertainty.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Global uncertainty strengthens India's position as a preferred luxury housing investment destination: Mohit Ramsinghani

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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