Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, Real Estate Expert, predicts that as India's luxury residential real estate market volatile and uncertain, investors from both within and outside the country will continue to invest in the seg remains ment and there will now be more preference for long-term investments. “The time of uncertainty in the world has always been a time when investors move to safe assets," Dr Ramsinghani said. This includes gold, government bonds, but premium residential real estate in booming economies like India, is now becoming one of the most popular avenues to build wealth and safeguard capital in the long run.