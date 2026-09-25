Goldman Sachs acquires stake in Lord’s Mark Industries Limited

After a series of open market transactions in which its promoter and marquee investors participated, Lord's Mark Industries Limited, a diversified company with presence in healthcare and diagnostics, renewable energy and LED solutions, has seen a lot of investor participation. In compliance with SEBI's Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, promoter Dr. Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay offloaded around 1 crore shares of the firm via open market. This transaction is part of the company's obligation to comply with the SEBI guidelines for public shareholding.
Of particular note was that some of the transactions also involved some prominent institutional and corporate investors. Hisaria Group-owned Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I and AT Trade Overseas, also owned by the Hisaria Group, were involved in the transactions, indicating the interest of different investment and business groups in Lord's Mark Industries.
The participation of established investors marks an important development for Lord’s Mark Industries as the company continues to build scale across its diversified business verticals. The transactions also come against the backdrop of active market participation in the company, reflecting continued investor interest in its growth journey.
Despite the promoter transaction, the promoter group continues to maintain a substantial holding in the company, underscoring the continued presence of the promoter group as a significant shareholder. The company’s growing investor interest comes as Lord’s Mark continues to strengthen its businesses across healthcare, diagnostics and energy. With a focus on innovation, expansion and creating long-term value for stakeholders, the company remains committed to scaling its operations and building sustainable growth across its business verticals.
The participation of marquee investors such as Goldman Sachs and the Hisaria Group adds further visibility to the company’s evolving shareholder base and its presence in the public markets. Lord’s Mark Industries remains focused on executing its growth strategy while continuing to create value for customers, partners, employees and shareholders.
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