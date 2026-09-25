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Goldman Sachs acquires stake in Lord’s Mark Industries Limited

Lord’s Mark Industries attracted strong investor participation, including marquee investors linked to the Hisaria Group, while its promoter offloaded around 1 crore shares to comply with SEBI’s Minimum Public Shareholding norms, reflecting continued market interest in the company’s growth prospects.

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Goldman Sachs acquires stake in Lord’s Mark Industries Limited

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