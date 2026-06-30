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Google, AWS and Microsoft are helping build next generation of engineers at Polaris

Students are also provided industry developed curriculum and funded certification courses and have opportunities to avail opportunities of value Rs 5.7 lakh abroad like Google Summer of Code and Linux Foundation Mentorship. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Google, AWS and Microsoft are helping build next generation of engineers at Polaris

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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