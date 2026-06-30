/Google, AWS and Microsoft are helping build next generation of engineers at Polaris

Many of these students come from towns such as Balaghat, Jorhat, Puri, Ranaghat and Sadabad. Several are first-generation technology professionals from families of farmers, small business owners and government employees. Harsh Somankar, a student from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, who was selected for GSoC, said, "Nobody in my family works in technology, so growing up I had very little exposure to opportunities like these. I never thought I would one day be contributing code to projects maintained by global engineering communities or earning a stipend that is larger than what I imagined possible as a student. This selection feels bigger than just a programme. It has shown me that where you come from does not determine how far you can go."