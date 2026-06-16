/Gujarat's top makeup artist Harsha Modi's looks are making waves on social media

A time ago a bride would look at old magazine pages and her mothers wedding pictures for makeup ideas. Now she is watching videos on Instagram at 2 am taking pictures of the looks she likes and making lists on Pinterest weeks before she meets her makeup artist. This change has completely changed the beauty business. Harsha Modi is still doing what she has always done. Harsha Modi has been doing makeup for 27 years. She has seen many trends come and go. She has seen the beauty business change a lot. She has always focused on the woman in front of her. That is why brides and families in Gujarat have been going to her for decades.
Her wedding makeup looks, which she often creates with Sakhi Boutique are now being seen by a lot of people. Thousands of people stop to look at them. Many people save them. Brides use them for inspiration. Look at them again months later. What people like about these looks is that everything feels complete. The clothes, the makeup and the woman wearing them. Nothing feels out of place.
In an industry that often likes to be dramatic Harsha Modi takes an approach. Before she starts doing makeup she wants to know who you are. She wants to know what makes you feel comfortable. She wants to know how you want to feel when you walk into a room. She never wanted to make all brides look the same. She wants every bride to look like herself better.
Twenty-seven years of experience gives you an understanding of things. "When I started, makeup was a luxury " Harsha Modi says. "Now it's a way to feel confident.". The change she finds most interesting is not in the products or the techniques. It's in how women see themselves. This is something you can only understand if you have been paying attention for a time.
Harsha Modis influence goes beyond what most people realize. She and her daughters Dhara and Niki have taught over 25,000 students from over India. They have quietly created a generation of beauty professionals who share her values. This has made her a respected name not, in Gujarat but everywhere. The number of people following her on media is growing, but its just catching up with what was already there. Decades of skill, care and making sure every woman feels seen. This does not happen by accident. It does not happen overnight.
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