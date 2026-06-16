/Gujarat's top makeup artist Harsha Modi's looks are making waves on social media

A time ago a bride would look at old magazine pages and her mothers wedding pictures for makeup ideas. Now she is watching videos on Instagram at 2 am taking pictures of the looks she likes and making lists on Pinterest weeks before she meets her makeup artist. This change has completely changed the beauty business. Harsha Modi is still doing what she has always done. Harsha Modi has been doing makeup for 27 years. She has seen many trends come and go. She has seen the beauty business change a lot. She has always focused on the woman in front of her. That is why brides and families in Gujarat have been going to her for decades.