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Gujarat's top makeup artist Harsha Modi's looks are making waves on social media

With 27 years of experience, Harsha Modi transformed bridal beauty, inspiring thousands and training over 25,000 beauty professionals.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Gujarat's top makeup artist Harsha Modi's looks are making waves on social media

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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