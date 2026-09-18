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Gurugram’s luxury market is looking beyond its established addresses

Luxury was once largely defined by the home itself its size, specifications, finishes and address. Increasingly, buyers are evaluating what exists beyond the front door: Greenery, wellness, recreation, social spaces, dining, retail and environments that allow families to spend more time within their neighbourhood.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Gurugram’s luxury market is looking beyond its established addresses

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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