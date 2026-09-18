Gurugram’s luxury market is looking beyond its established addresses

It becomes especially clear in the context of Sector 102, which is currently seeing GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens being developed within the framework of the overall Amstoria ecosystem. These developments seek to combine luxurious housing with green landscaping, sky gardens, fitness and sport infrastructure, as well as zones dedicated to leisure, dining, family time, etc. This is not about one specific facility – this is about the idea of combining several aspects of daily life within one residential environment. This is what premium housing may have in store for Gurugram in the future. As the city develops, buyers will be able to evaluate the development not only based on the house but also on its environment and the way of life that it offers.