Gurugram’s luxury market is looking beyond its established addresses

Over the years, the residential narrative for Gurugram was relatively straightforward. Job creation drove demand, infrastructure drove accessibility, and high-end residential development came as an offshoot. Corridors like Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and others became the hallmark of high-end housing, with newer corridors continuing to increase Gurugram’s residential footprint.
But that narrative is about to undergo another transition. With Gurugram becoming a destination of great economic activity, infrastructure and new demands of homebuyers, Gurugram is not only creating new residential corridors but defining what these corridors need to have in order to make the lives of people residing there easier. This change is important because connectivity continues to be key for the valuation of real estate but connectivity alone is no longer sufficient.
From connectivity to the quality of the neighbourhood
Infrastructure has played a key role in Gurugram’s development process. The Dwarka Expressway has improved connectivity between Delhi and the airport, as well as the connection to existing commercial areas and the rest of NCR. However, the impact of infrastructure on cities is not limited to decreasing travel time. It alters the geographic nature of the city. Peripheral locations become more accessible, and the choice of real estate becomes greater.
This point is especially pertinent for Gurugram, where new corridors provide the kind of scale that is increasingly hard to achieve in existing parts of the city. “Gurugram has already established itself as one of India’s leading residential and commercial markets. The next phase is about the quality of the environments we create within the city,” says Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP Limited. “Connectivity will continue to matter, but buyers are also looking at design, landscape, wellness, community and how a development supports everyday life. The opportunity is to create homes that are not only well located but also offer a better quality of living.”
The Dwarka Expressway provides a perfect example. Savills India’s H1 2026 report highlights that completed residential properties in the corridor have witnessed 6% annual capital value appreciation compared to 2% average for the entire Gurugram. Plot prices appreciated 16%, while rents increased 22%, making it the top-performing residential corridor in the city. However, the real shift is seen from the consumer perspective.
Luxury is becoming a neighbourhood proposition
As Gurugram’s residential market has matured, the meaning of luxury has changed with it. Luxury was once largely defined by the home itself its size, specifications, finishes and address. Increasingly, buyers are evaluating what exists beyond the front door: greenery, wellness, recreation, social spaces, dining, retail and environments that allow families to spend more time within their neighbourhood.
This is not simply an amenities story. It reflects a broader change in how people value their homes. In a city where commute times, work patterns and family lifestyles are changing, the quality of the immediate environment can influence the quality of everyday life. The premium, therefore, is increasingly attached not only to the apartment or residence but to the experience of living around it.
This change is also evident in the market. In a report on the residential market in 2025, Knight Frank India observed that houses worth between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore were involved in 36% of the residential sales in Gurugram and 27% of launches in the year. This growth in the strength of the market can also be observed in terms of price movement. According to data from ANAROCK, which was published in August 2026, property prices in Gurugram increased by 117% between 2019 and Q2 2026, while rental yields increased by 80 basis points. All these factors indicate that the market has now gone beyond basic demand for housing.
A city growing through multiple corridors
Development in Gurugram is not limited to just one residential area. The growth of the city is taking place along several corridors, each of which has created its own proposition. The existing premium locations remain an important advantage on account of their closeness to corporate office spaces and other well-developed facilities. The new corridors in and around Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram are growing in significance with improvements in infrastructure and increased openness of buyers to non-traditional premium locations.
Their strength lies in more than just the infrastructure. It is the ability to create larger residential enclaves. At a time when the developed parts of the city are becoming increasingly crowded, new corridors provide the possibility of designing houses with landscaped open spaces, recreational, wellness and community facilities. This could very well transform the function of the residential complex itself. It could shift from merely being a set of residential buildings to forming the character of the corridor around it.
BPTP’s Gurugram journey offers a useful lens
The experience of BPTP in Gurugram is no different. Over time, BPTP has successfully delivered many residential projects in various sectors and in various types of residential projects like plotted project, individual floors, and premium group housing. Amongst others, the projects by BPTP include projects like Terra-37D, Generations, Park Spacio, Amstoria- 102, Astaire Gardens, Sector 70A, Centra One, Green Oaks and Park Prime Mentions, etc. Thus, it is clear that with its residential projects, BPTP has shown the evolution in residential requirement from individuals houses to the quality of surroundings.
This experience is what helps BPTP in launching its recent projects. Project like Downtown 66 at Sector 66 and GAIA Residences along with Amstoria Verti Greens at Sector 102 indicate the same. “Over the years, we have seen Gurugram homebuyers become much more discerning about what they consider a premium home,” says Chawla. “The conversation has moved beyond size and specifications. People want better-designed environments, more greenery, wellness and spaces where families can spend time together. That change is influencing how we think about our developments.”
The next luxury address may be defined by what surrounds the home
It becomes especially clear in the context of Sector 102, which is currently seeing GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens being developed within the framework of the overall Amstoria ecosystem. These developments seek to combine luxurious housing with green landscaping, sky gardens, fitness and sport infrastructure, as well as zones dedicated to leisure, dining, family time, etc. This is not about one specific facility – this is about the idea of combining several aspects of daily life within one residential environment. This is what premium housing may have in store for Gurugram in the future. As the city develops, buyers will be able to evaluate the development not only based on the house but also on its environment and the way of life that it offers.
What comes next for Gurugram
For Gurugram’s next residential cycle, it won’t be all about the speed with which the city expands. There’s an added dimension for the newer corridors in that sense. They have the scale and the land to be able to think about the way the city develops in terms of creating neighbourhoods as opposed to individual projects in a given context.
But that’s just one part of the story. The longer-term value will rest with the success of this combination between private sector development and elements like connectivity, public services, green spaces, health care, education, retail, and more. For the developers, this means that there’s another level of thinking. Not just about what can be created now, but what it is going to develop into over ten or twenty years down the road. “Gurugram is at a stage where the next generation of residential development has to think beyond the transaction,” Chawla says. “The opportunity is to create places that remain relevant as the city and its residents evolve. When architecture, landscape, wellness, connectivity and community come together, a residential development can become more than a home. It can become a place people identify with.”
Gurugram has proved the way how infrastructure, employment, and residential developments together can bring new markets into existence. Perhaps what will come next in the story of Gurugram is something harder to quantify but more relevant for the future: the value of the places that will be created through that growth. Gurugram does not necessarily need yet another luxury corridor in order to set its new cycle. What Gurugram needs is developers who would build neighborhoods that have value on their own. When it comes to luxury market in Gurugram, perhaps, this will be the next value metric – not just where a house is situated, but rather the quality of a neighborhood surrounding it.
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