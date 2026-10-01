HackBhoomi 2.0 at Invertis University: 1400 students & 100 teams participate

New Delhi: Innovation took the centre stage at Invertis University, Bareilly as the university hosted HackBhoomi 2.0 on September 8 and 9. The two day event brought together nearly 1,400 students across 283 teams. The event was conducted at Seminar Hall & CSED Labs and served as an excellent platform for students to present their innovations and gear up for the next level Smart India Hackathon (SIH) platform.
Of the 283 participating teams, 260 were software teams and 23 were hardware teams, working on problem statements across Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, agriculture, healthcare, cybersecurity, environment, cloud computing and emerging technologies.
100 Teams Move Towards Smart India Hackathon
One of the key outcomes of HackBhoomi 2.0 was the nomination of 100 teams for registration at the Smart India Hackathon platform. These teams will now move towards the next stages for the selection process of SIH, where the qualifying teams will have the opportunity to compete with teams of institutions from all over India.
HackBhoomi 2.0 presented an opportunity to students to test their ideas, present their solutions before a jury of experts, to receive feedback and improve their presentations and prototypes before moving to SIH.The evaluation of participants was conducted in two phases. The first day focused on 30-mark preliminary evaluation of problem statements, ideas and approaches, while the second day carried another 30 marks covering final presentations, prototype demonstrations and cumulative scoring. Creativity, feasibility and teamwork were among the main evaluation criterias, with judges also sharing industry insights and detailed feedback.
Among the highest-scoring teams were Team Synapse (53/60), Codex (52/60) Gandharvas (51/60), TurboFlex, CyberBulls (50/60 each) and Yatra Tech (49/60). Other strong performers included Universal Nexus, Ecovolt, Tech Explorers, Runtime Rebels, Logic Larq and Beyond Binary.
Top teams were awarded with trophies, gifts and certificates, while participants and volunteers received certificates for their contribution.
Building on the legacy of Achievements
HackBhoomi 2.0 is also a continuation of Invertis University’s previous experience with SIH. In the previous cycle, Team Gandharvas backed first position among around 500 competing teams and emerged as winner at the SIH Grand Finale, which saw the participation of five teams in the final stage. The team was awarded a ₹1.5 lakh prize and an internship with the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
The latest event – HackBhoomi 2.0, extends this journey by giving a new cohort of student innovators an opportunity to develop and present their ideas before taking them towards a national innovation platform.
The event also highlighted Invertis University's commitment to innovation, research, entrepreneurship and practical learning, with several projects identified for further development and potential participation in research, entrepreneurship and national-level competitions.
Coordinated by Mohd. Talha Khan, Director – Industry Partnership & CSED and SPOC for HackBhoomi 2.0, the event saw active participation by faculty members, industry advisors and student volunteers.
With 1,400 students, 283 teams and 100 teams nominated for SIH registration, HackBhoomi 2.0 provided a structured pathway for student ideas to move from ideation and prototyping on campus to wider national-level innovation platforms.
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