HackBhoomi 2.0 at Invertis University: 1400 students & 100 teams participate

HackBhoomi 2.0 presented an opportunity to students to test their ideas, present their solutions before a jury of experts, to receive feedback and improve their presentations and prototypes before moving to SIH.The evaluation of participants was conducted in two phases. The first day focused on 30-mark preliminary evaluation of problem statements, ideas and approaches, while the second day carried another 30 marks covering final presentations, prototype demonstrations and cumulative scoring. Creativity, feasibility and teamwork were among the main evaluation criterias, with judges also sharing industry insights and detailed feedback.