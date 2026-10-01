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HackBhoomi 2.0 at Invertis University: 1400 students & 100 teams participate

Innovation took the centre stage at  Invertis University, Bareilly  as the university hosted HackBhoomi 2.0 on September 8 and 9. The two day event brought together nearly 1,400 students across 283 teams. The event was conducted at Seminar Hall & CSED Labs and served as an excellent platform for students to present their innovations and gear up for the next level Smart India Hackathon (SIH) platform.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
HackBhoomi 2.0 at Invertis University: 1400 students & 100 teams participate

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