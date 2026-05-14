Har ghar ki kahani: Millions of Indian couples are struggling with infertility in silence, and this is what to watch out for

There is a conversation happening in millions of Indian homes behind closed doors, far from the ears of parents and in-laws, in hushed voices. It’s the dialogue of couples who have been attempting to have a baby for months and wonder why it’s not happening, and wonder if they are to blame. Muttering to themselves, whether there is any point in saying anything, or whether they should hold their tongues a bit longer.

If you have heard this before, here is good news that will hopefully bring a bit of relief and a sense of urgency: You are not alone, and you don't have to wait.

India has a subtle fertility crisis, but it has been well documented. Infertility is not uncommon. It is not reserved for a few ‘unfortunate’ couples. About 1 in 6 Indian couples are involved, and most of them are suffering silently and dealing with one of the most emotionally taxing experiences, without telling anybody.

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Most of them wait. They wait because there's a stigma to being infertile. They wait because they hope the coming month will be different. They wait until others tell them what these signs are, or that an early doctor visit can make a difference.

With lifestyle changes, delayed marriages, increasing stress, and environmental changes, it is a trend that keeps climbing. It will not be resolved by itself.

The signs women ignore as "normal"

Many of the initial symptoms of infertility go unidentified and unaddressed for years because they are normalised and rationalised away as stress, diet, or "just how I am". They are not. Your body might be sending the following message:

Irregular or absent periods

One of the most obvious signs that ovulation might be irregular or absent is if the cycle is too short, too long, or simply not present. This is the first way conditions such as PCOS (PMOS), thyroid issues, and premature ovarian insufficiency appear. If you've always had irregular periods, and you've just taken it in stride, then don't. They aren't just a personality trait; they're a medical sign, and this is why it is important to discuss them with your partner.

Period pain that is "too much"

All women get some pain during their periods. If the cramping is so bad that it interferes with normal activities or if it hurts to have sex, this may be a sign of endometriosis, which is the growth of tissue that normally lines the uterus away from it. It can be one of the main reasons for female infertility and it's quite common for women to think that what they are feeling is commonplace. If you've been taking painkillers every month for years to deal with your period, please consult a physician.

The skin, hair, and weight changes that aren't explainable

Weight gain, excess facial/body hair, acne, hair loss, or fatigue are not cosmetic issues and should not be treated as such. They may indicate either PCOS or thyroid problems, both of which have a major impact on fertility. If you've heard the words "it is just hormones" and nothing was done, request an investigation.

Pelvic infections (history) or TB

Even seemingly insignificant infections that cleared up on their own can cause injuries to the fallopian tubes that only show up years later, and that will have a negative impact on fertility. In India, particularly tuberculosis is an under-recognised cause of tubal blockage. Often isn't a big fan of making a lot of noise.

Signs men must stop ignoring

In India, a common perspective is that infertility is a ‘woman problem'. It is not. Almost half of all cases of infertility are due to male factors and most men do not have their semen analyzed. In this instance, “silence” is not “strength”. It's a time delay that's a cost to both partners.

Trouble with getting and keeping an erection or with getting an erection.

These are more than confidence and performance. They can cite issues with hormones, diabetes, or chronic stress, all of which have a direct impact on the sperm. If it is occurring on a regular basis, it should be discussed with a physician.

Soreness or swelling of the testicles

Sperm production may be impaired by varicocele, orchitis, testicular torsion, or past surgery in the groin without any noticeable symptoms during the day. Varicocele is an extremely common and very treatable disorder, if it is investigated. The first step is a simple test of semen, which is non-invasive.

Low energy, reduced hair, or a change in libido

These are not normal signs of aging in a man in his 20's or 30's. These can be signs of low TSH levels or other hormone problems, which will directly affect the production of sperm. They should not be brushed aside, but discussed with a doctor.

Modern India is not a very conducive environment for fertility. These are not only health risks, but risks to fertility, specifically for men and women, of having long working hours, eating processed foods, not getting adequate sleep, not being physically active, and facing unrelenting stress.

Stress upsets hormones that regulate ovulation and sperm production. Those hormonal imbalances are exacerbated by obesity. Smoking impairs the quality of eggs and how well the sperm moves. All this does not imply that it is impossible to conceive. It signals the body that it is talking to you, and those signals must be listened to.

When is it time to go to the doctor?

Before it's too late. If you've been trying to conceive for a year without success, consult a specialist. If you're older than 35, don't wait this long, six months is the rule of thumb. If you experience irregular cycles, a history of pelvic infections, thyroid-related problems, PCOS, or if you have a family history of early menopause, do not wait.

A simple blood test, ultrasound, and semen analysis are painless, inexpensive, and can yield results that can't be found through years of wishing. Fertility clinics, including Birla Fertility & IVF, provide in-depth services that help couples understand their status and options without judgment, without delay.

Breaking the silence

Infertility is not just a medical problem in India, it's a cultural issue. All of this puts off people from coming for care, increases distress, and robs them of valuable time that can never be regained.

There's nothing wrong with women, men, or marriage when it comes to fertility issues. They are a medical fact of life for families in all states, income levels, and communities in this country. They have causes. They have solutions. You get a much better response from early action than from quietly waiting over a number of years.

Listen to your body if it doesn't feel right, don't do it; don't trust your partner's health. Talk to a doctor. What goes on in a clinic could be the most significant conversation you have.

If you are trying for a baby for more than six months and have not succeeded or if you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, then you should seek the help of a qualified fertility specialist. The most important thing you can do is to have an early evaluation.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)

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