/HaystackAnalytics brings most cutting-edge technology to close diagnostic gap in infectious diseases

At this scale, genomic infection diagnostics would be possible across a much larger healthcare landscape. Hospitals that had to depend upon specialized facilities far from where they operate and conventional diagnostic techniques can now access advanced sequencing technologies close to their own diagnostic centers, allowing them to explore complex infections close to the treatment centers. “India is a country that brings together scale, diversity, and some of the most challenging healthcare access issues in the world. Our goal is to prove that advanced genomic diagnostics can be accessible in such a diverse healthcare landscape and what we develop here can have applications beyond India," said Dr Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO and Co-founder, HaystackAnalytics.