/HaystackAnalytics brings most cutting-edge technology to close diagnostic gap in infectious diseases

Clinical ambiguity, complex pathophysiology, an inherently disparate healthcare landscape and complex diagnostic cascade in infectious diseases are amongst the most challenging diagnostic dilemmas that confront the healthcare space. This is not something unique to India, but something that affects all healthcare systems with dire consequences. Access to advanced solutions to diagnose infectious diseases close to the point of care, delays associated with the hub and spoke model of testing through central laboratories and complexities in the diagnostic cascade in infectious diseases continue to challenge health systems worldwide. HaystackAnalytics recognised a critical gap in this landscape - there was a huge gap in accessibility of advanced diagnostics.
Through its growing network of Genomic Centers of Excellence (GCEs), the company has proven the potential of distributive genomics in infectious disease diagnostics in India, which means advanced genomics-based diagnostics are not limited to a few specialised centers but available closer to the patients, hospitals, and doctors. Over the next 12 months, HaystackAnalytics is planning to expand its network to 100 centers across India and move one step forward in creating a future where the playbook of infectious disease diagnostics will be completely rewritten.
At this scale, genomic infection diagnostics would be possible across a much larger healthcare landscape. Hospitals that had to depend upon specialized facilities far from where they operate and conventional diagnostic techniques can now access advanced sequencing technologies close to their own diagnostic centers, allowing them to explore complex infections close to the treatment centers. “India is a country that brings together scale, diversity, and some of the most challenging healthcare access issues in the world. Our goal is to prove that advanced genomic diagnostics can be accessible in such a diverse healthcare landscape and what we develop here can have applications beyond India," said Dr Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO and Co-founder, HaystackAnalytics.
For HaystackAnalytics, the vision is clear - to create a future where Indian genomics not only develops cutting edge technology but a scalable solution to bring advanced infection diagnostics close to patients.
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